Guinness Heiress Honor Uloth, 19, Drowns in Swimming Pool During Family Party

Facebook

Guinness heiress Honor Uloth, 19, drowned in a swimming pool accident this summer in the U.K.

Honor — the eldest daughter of Rupert Uloth and Lady Louisa Jane Guinness and the granddaughter of Benjamin Guinness, the 3rd Earl of Iveagh — was found unresponsive at the bottom of a swimming pool during a family party on July 31, according to a coroner's report obtained by PEOPLE.

"Honor and her family were attending a family party in Spinney Lane, Itchenor, West Sussex. During the evening Honor was in the hot tub which was close by the swimming pool. At around 11.00pm she left the hot tub to go swimming in the swimming pool. Shortly afterwards Honor was found unresponsive at the bottom of the swimming pool," the report states. "Although the pool was lit it appears that Honor has either jumped or slipped into the pool and in doing so hit her head rendering herself unconscious. It is not clear what she hit her head on. There is no evidence that she suffered a medical event."

The Oxford Brookes University student was rushed to St. Richard's Hospital in Chichester and later transferred to St. Thomas's Hospital in London. She died six days later on Aug. 6.

RELATED: 3 Family Members Who Drowned in N.J. Pool, Including 8-Year-Old, Didn’t Know How to Swim: Police

The report states her death was ruled as an accident and the cause of death was due to hypoxic brain injury. An investigation was launched in August.

A rep for Guinness did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Honor's family said in a statement to the Daily Mail that their daughter "always made it clear that if anything happened to her, she would like her organs to be donated to those in need," adding that "the doctors say that, with the matches they have found, it looks like she is going to help save four lives and seriously enhance ten more."