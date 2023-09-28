Guinean student cycles 2,500 miles across Africa to study at top university

Mamadou Safaiou Barry has won a full scholarship to Al-Azhar University in Cairo to study Islamic theology - FATMA FAHMY/REUTERS

A determined would-be student cycled 2,500 miles across Africa through jungles and warzones to win a place at a prestigious university.

Mamadou Safaiou Barry was intent on studying Islamic theology at Cairo’s Al-Azhar University, a world-famous seat of learning, but was unable to afford a ticket to fly from his home in Guinea to Egypt.

Instead, he drew a map of Africa in his notebook and set off on a second-hand mountain bike, Reuters reported.

Packing only a change of clothes, a torch and a screwdriver, the 25-year-old voyaged through jungles, deserts and warzones in the hope of gaining a place and finding a way to fund it.

His tenacity and resolve have now been rewarded with a full scholarship to Al-Azhar University, one of the world’s oldest and most renowned Sunni Muslim learning institutions.

“If you have a dream, stay with it and be strong,” he said. “God will help you.”

Mr Barry pedalled around 60 miles each day through Mali, Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin and Niger before being delayed in N’Djamena, the Chadian capital, by the conflict in Sudan.

He was detained three times on the road, twice in Burkina Faso and once in Togo, where security forces held him for nine days without charge before releasing him in exchange for £46.

This was the entirety of his savings for the remainder of the journey, he said.

“I often slept in the bush because I was afraid of people in the cities,” Mr Barry said. “I thought they would take my bike and hurt me.”

His luck changed in Chad when a local philanthropist heard his story and flew him directly to Egypt, bypassing Sudan.

Mr Barry arrived in Cairo on September 5. A photo shared widely on social media showed him meeting a beaming university representative just days later.

He intends to return to Guinea when his studies are complete, to spread the faith that has taken him so far.

“When I return to my country, I would like to be someone who teaches Islam and tells people how to do good things,” he said.