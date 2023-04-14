Guinea media guide
Several dozen newspapers publish regularly in Guinea, though most have small circulations. More than 60 private radio stations and some private television stations compete with the state broadcaster. Most of the population accesses information through radio.
Media pluralism is a reality in Guinea, and journalists enjoy a degree of freedom of expression. But the civilian government often failed to uphold this standard in practice.
It remains to be seen if the transitional government, installed after the September 2021 coup, will deliver on freedom of the press issues.
There were 2.5 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 18% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).
Press/online
Horoya - government-owned daily
Le Lynx - satirical weekly
Le Diplomate
GuineeNews.org - Canada-based website
Television
Radiodiffusion-Television Guineenne (RTG) - state-run broadcaster
Radio
Radiodiffusion-Television Guineenne (RTG) - state-run, in French, English and vernacular languages; operates Radio Rurale community stations
Radio Nostalgie Guinea - private
Liberte FM - private
Soleil FM - private
Familia FM - private