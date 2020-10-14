Guinea elections: The 82-year-old seeking six more years

Alpha Condé was in opposition for years before winning elections in 2010 and 2015

Alpha Condé, Guinea's 82-year-old head of state, will this Sunday ask his country's 5.4 million voters for a third term, opening what promises to be a tense, high-stakes electoral season for West Africa, with contests soon following in Ivory Coast, Ghana and Niger.

If he fails to clinch outright victory with more than 50% of the vote, the president will probably have to face off against his leading opponent, Cellou Dalein Diallo, in a run-off that on past form that will probably spark violent confrontation on the streets of Conakry, the crowded capital city, crammed into a narrow peninsula jutting out into the Atlantic.

Mr Condé's accession to power in December 2010 was the first genuinely democratic handover in his country's 52-year independent history - a saga of authoritarian and military rule pockmarked with episodes of severe repression and spectacular brutality, the most recent of which had been the 28 September 2009 massacre, when troops killed at least 160 opposition supporters, and raped 110 women, attending a rally at the national stadium.

He had himself served jail time for challenging General Lansana Conté, who had ruled from 1984 to his death in 2008, and he faced a huge task to gradually reform the security forces and construct a democratically accountable state with a basic respect for human rights and transparent public finances.

Achievements

The past 10 years have brought significant progress.

Early fears of a comeback coup by army hardliners gradually faded, and the military has been at least partly reformed, with many officers sent into retirement.

"As one of the three countries severely affected by West Africa's 2014-16 Ebola outbreak, Guinea developed experience in tackling infectious disease"

A team of capable technocratic ministers has got the economy back on track, rebuilding a solid cooperative partnership with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the donor community.

Guinea has huge mineral wealth and regulation of the extractives sector has been overhauled.

Confidence among investors has recovered, opening up the prospect that Simandou, one of the world's largest untapped iron-ore deposits, might finally be exploited - creating thousands of new livelihoods and with construction of a new rail line to link the landlocked southern interior to the coast.

As one of the three countries severely affected by West Africa's 2014-16 Ebola outbreak - alongside neighbouring Sierra Leone and Liberia - Guinea developed experience in tackling infectious disease that it has been able to bring to bear in its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the grand old men of sub-Saharan politics, Mr Condé re-established Guinea's profile on the African diplomatic stage.

Disappointments

But serious problems persist, particularly in human rights.

"Moussa Dadis Camara - the military ruler whose troops carried out the massacre - has been questioned but, ultimately, left untroubled in exile in Burkina Faso"

