Guinea crisis: UN chief Antonio Guterres condemns hostile 'takeover', calls for release of president

United Nations, United States : UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned Sunday's apparent coup in Guinea and urged putschists who said they had seized power to release the country's detained president.

"I am personally following the situation in Guinea very closely. I strongly condemn any takeover of the government by force of the gun and call for the immediate release of President Alpha Conde," Guterres tweeted.

