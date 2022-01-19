Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - AFCON preview

(AFP via Getty Images)

Nigeria will look to make it three successive Africa Cup of Nations wins as they finish the group stage tonight.

The Super Eagles have made a perfect start to the delayed AFCON in Cameroon, with victories over Egypt and Sudan, and should they beat Guinea-Bissau they will be the only team through to the last 16 with a perfect record.

Their opponents have one point from their Group D matches so far, a draw against Sudan, but know that a surprise win over Nigeria will likely take them through as one of the best third-placed teams.

Nigeria may well make changes for the match as they look to keep their squad fresh, which would give Guinea-Bissau renewed hope of getting the win they need.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria is scheduled for an 7pm GMT kick-off tonight - Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua will host the match.

Where to watch Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria team news

Alfa Semedo, Nanu and Mimito missed out for Guinea-Bissau last time out and may not recover in time to face Nigeria.

The squad have suffered positive Covid-19 cases throughout the tournament, and that could impact selection once again.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Nigeria have the freedom to rotate the team with a place in the knockout stages already secured. There are not believed to be any major injury issues in their squad.

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria prediction

Nigeria have been one of the most impressive teams at the tournament so far, and even if they do decide to make changes they are still expected to win.

They look in good shape to secure their place in the last 16 with a perfect group-stage record.

Nigeria to win, 2-0

Head to head (h2h) history and results

This will be the first match Guinea-Bissau and Nigeria have played against each other.