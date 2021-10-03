The Guilty's Jake Gyllenhaal explains making movie in just 11 days

Photo credit: Netflix

Anyone who has watched The Guilty will know it's a very tense movie with a twist no one saw coming, starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

The new film, which is based on the Danish Sundance drama Den Skyldige, sees Gyllenhaal reunite with Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua for the drama that's been written by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto.

It follows Joe (Gyllenhaal), a 911 operator during a single shift in which he tries to save a woman who he believes to be in serious danger.

The film was shot in 11 days, with director Fuqua admitting to Collider that he "couldn't even tell you right now" how they shot the film in less than two weeks, but they managed it somehow.

"I couldn't even tell you right now. We just did it. It felt like it was something that needed to happen.

"It was the height of COVID, the story was compelling. I was available for a short period, Jake was available for a short period, we just had to make it work, and it really is a credit to our industry and the people who work in our industry that everyone came on board: our set director, production designers, VPs, I mean everyone jumped on this movie to make it work. Knowing we were under pressure at the time during COVID to keep everybody safe. So I think it was just one of those things where we just did it."

Gyllenhaal added that he always knew the movie should be shot over a short space of time.

"I thought each piece presents its own challenges and tells you what it is and I thought from the very beginning, and it was how I pitched it to Antoine was, "I know you're not available, but we can do this in five days, and that would be really fun, don't you think?" and we both do like a challenge, but I think it was baked in the process and into the story from the jump.

He admitted he didn't think it was a story in which "you can indulge" too much and that comes across in the movie.

The Guilty is streaming on Netflix now.

