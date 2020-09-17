Guilty or Not, Umar Khalid Will Be in Jail for Years. Here’s Why

Picture this.

One day, your doorbell rings. At the door, you find a bunch of police officers who say they need to speak to you regarding some unrest which took place in your city/town/village a few months ago. Being a law-abiding citizen, you go with the police to the local thana.

You answer their questions about your whereabouts, you inform them of how you participated in protests against what you believed to be a draconian law or explain the work you do for helping marginalised communities. No incriminating material is found on your person, your bank and phone records show no connection to any wrongdoing.

You’re still arrested by the police, who say that they believe you have committed an offence under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967. They say you’ve been involved with planning and plotting terrorist activities, and that they have evidence to back this up. You are not provided with this evidence.

After the police get custody of you, you apply for bail. When the matter comes up to the special court hearing the case, the police inform them that they have an incriminating document that shows you were in contact with officials of the Pakistan High Commission and agents from China and that you were at the centre of a hawala operation to fund terror activities.

The ‘incriminating document’ is a loose sheet of paper with typed (not handwritten) information which does not mention you by name or your bank account, or any of the agents you were supposedly in contact with, but says someone with a random initial was involved in the hawala operation.

The police also say they have witnesses who have provided statements setting out your role in the whole conspiracy. You ask for copies of the witness statements.

The police provide some disclosure statements under Section 161 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which all use the same language and spelling errors, and contain no specific allegations against you, or explain what evidence against you was recovered based on them. You point out that these statements are inadmissible evidence and don’t even show you are guilty of anything.

They also say they have statements recorded by witnesses before magistrates under Section 164 of the CrPC, which are admissible evidence. But you can’t be given access to those witness statements because they need to protect the witnesses. You say you’re happy for the police to redact the statements to ensure the witnesses can’t be identified. They refuse, and then decide not to even provide them to the judge or reference these statements in their charge sheet against you.

The special court judge hears the police, looks at what they’ve provided to them, and refuses your bail application, saying the law doesn’t allow them to grant you bail. Appeals to the high court and Supreme Court are also turned down.

You remain in jail for years without your trial beginning as new supplementary charge sheets are filed every six months after the police arrest someone new.

Four years later, your trial takes place. The incriminating document turns out to be irrelevant. The statements under Section 161 are inadmissible evidence. The ones under Section 164 statements turn out to never have mentioned you.

You’re free to go, after spending five years (by the time the trial is over) in the renowned hospitality of an Indian jail, your career ruined, your relationships broken.

Oh, and don’t expect to be compensated for any of your trauma, even if it turns out the case against you was wrongful and malicious.

Sounds a Bit Fantastical, Doesn’t It?

This may all seem a bit over the top, but this is a cold, hard reality when it comes to cases invoking the UAPA in India.

Don’t believe the timelines? Just ask the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, who not only face charges on the basis of such evidence in the ongoing case against them (which has seen them jailed for over two years) but several of whom have also faced similar charges and been acquitted or discharged in the past (after four years or more behind bars).

Don’t believe the Kafka-esque stuff about the evidence? Just ask Zafoor Ahmad Shah Watali, a name you aren’t likely to have heard of, but which is set in stone in the law which makes all this possible.