Guillorme delivers in a pinch as the Mets edge the Dodgers 2-1 in 10 following Scherzer's gem

Teammates douse New York Mets' Luis Guillorme, center front, after he hit a walkoff RBI single during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — After failing to get a bunt down, pinch-hitter Luis Guillorme doubled home the winning run in the 10th inning to give the New York Mets a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

Max Scherzer held the NL West leaders to one hit in seven shutout innings, and New York stopped the Dodgers' six-game winning streak. Brandon Nimmo had an RBI groundout as the Mets snapped a four-game skid with their first victory since the All-Star break.

David Robertson (4-2) pitched two scoreless innings in his first outing since July 7. He stranded a runner at third in the 10th with the help of a nice play by shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Robertson (0-1) took the loss on his 25th birthday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports