Guillermo Ochoa saves the day (again) for Mexico, stopping Robert Lewandowski in World Cup draw

Nancy Armour, USA TODAY
·3 min read

DOHA, Qatar — Guillermo Ochoa is the definition of a big-game player.

It does not matter what form he's in at his club. Whether people believe in him or not. Even what level of chaos is swirling around Mexico's national team. Put him at the World Cup, and Ochoa delivers.

On Tuesday night, he blocked a penalty kick by Poland's Robert Lewandowski, evoking comparisons to the day he stood on his head against Neymar and Brazil at the 2014 World Cup. The penalty save allowed Mexico to escape with a 0-0 draw against Poland, the point taking on greater importance after Saudi Arabia's epic upset of Argentina earlier in the day.

"It’s always difficult when you watch the video of the penalties of Lewandowski. You never know which side to choose," Ochoa said. "At the end, I’m happy to save the penalty. He’s a great striker. I'm happy to keep the zero."

Mexico is kind of like everybody’s favorite soap opera these days: Messy, dramatic and impossible not to watch.

Raul Jimenez, arguably El Tri's best player, is limited because of a groin injury. He hasn't played a club game since August and, while he made it onto the field Tuesday, he played just 19 minutes. Jesus Corona, another of Mexico's best players, missed the World Cup with an ankle injury.

Coach Tata Martino is getting criticism from ... well, pretty much everyone, and he's equally testy. Mexico struggled in several games ahead of the World Cup, and getting out of the group seemed like a stretch let alone reaching that holy grail of the quarterfinals.

And yet, Ochoa somehow makes it all OK.

In that 2014 game against Brazil, which was a favorite to win the World Cup at home, he made a save on a Neymar header, stopped Paulinho's rebound shot from point-blank range and preserved the 0-0 draw by bodyblocking Silva's header off a Neymar free kick in the 85th.

His heroics Tuesday night were, in some ways, even more dramatic.

Saudi Arabia's win puts everyone in Group C on edge because it messed with the expected order. Argentina was expected to win the group, if not the whole World Cup, and now it's going to be scrambling for points.

Come away from the game against Poland with nothing, and El Tri would have been in a hole.

"From the start, we knew we had a tricky group. We don’t underestimate anyone," Ochoa said. "We have a tough opponent in the next game, but Mexico is also a tough opponent."

Guillermo Ochoa saves Robert Lewandowski's penalty kick in the second half.
Some might quibble and say Mexico should have won for as dominant as El Tri looked for most of the game. They had the edge in possession, and had four shots on goal to Poland's two.

But that ignores that Poland had what was a gimme to take the lead, and they didn't because of Ochoa.

Lewandowski is one of the best strikers of his generation, and he leads La Liga with 13 goals for Barcelona this season. When Hector Moreno grabbed a fistful of his jersey and dragged him to the ground in the 56th minute, it seemed certain what would happen next.

But Ochoa bounced up and down as Lewandowski lined up at the spot. It wasn't his best shot, admittedly, but Ochoa read it perfectly, diving to his left and blocking the ball with both hands.

As the Mexico fans erupted, making Stadium 974 sound like Azteca, Lewandowski buried his head in his hands. In two World Cups, he still has not scored.

"Great players miss their penalties," Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz said. "It is football."

No, it was Ochoa.

Ochoa had saved the day – literally – for Mexico once again.

Follow USA TODAY Sports columnist Nancy Armour on Twitter @nrarmour. 

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mexico saved by Guillermo Ochoa in World Cup draw vs. Poland

