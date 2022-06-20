Guillermo Diaz on working with Britney Spears, intense Scandal scenes, the upcoming Bros , and more

Alamin Yohannes
·9 min read

Many may have first seen Guillermo Diaz on Scandal or Weeds, but his career is full of an array of different film and television roles. Ahead of his Bros release, we spoke to Diaz about getting in drag for Stonewall, bonding with Lena Dunham, kicking it with Parker Posey in New York City, and more.

Guillermo Diaz Role Call
Guillermo Diaz Role Call

Everett Collection; Showtime; ABC; NBC; Universal Pictures

<i>Fresh</i> (1994)

Diaz's career kicked off with the movie Fresh, which centers on a boy who tries to create a better life for him and his drug-addicted sister inspired by the chess lesson his father taught him. In the movie, Diaz plays a character named Spike, but before landing that character he auditioned for three larger roles. "That movie got me into the SAG actor's union, which is a big deal for an actor," he shares.

An amazing opportunity, no doubt, but he remembers one unpleasant memory from filming during a sweltering New York City summer, when he was getting his considerably long hair blow dried. "I don't know why that sticks out, but yeah, blow drying my hair and feeling the intense heat on my scalp," Diaz recalls.

FRESH, Sean Nelson (left), right from top: Samuel L. Jackson, Giancarlo Esposito, N'Bushe Wright
FRESH, Sean Nelson (left), right from top: Samuel L. Jackson, Giancarlo Esposito, N'Bushe Wright

<i>Party Girl</i> (1995)

Diaz remembers how much fun he had working with one specific castmate. "Parker Posey just made that movie so special for me," he says. During the audition process he went in five times, doing the last couple with Posey, who he calls "the most unique person" he's ever met. "I remember walking into the audition, getting to pages with my lines, and she was like 'Let's put that shit down. Let's just do it.' We just [improvised] together," he recalls. Diaz adds that she that brought a singular perspective to Party Girl, like many of her other roles, and most of her wardrobe was her own.

As a self-described "nerd," Diaz wasn't hitting clubs in the Big Apple in the '90s, but he says Posey would take him out on the town. For clubs like The Tunnel, you had to get chosen to go in, and with Posey he'd get right in.

Guillermo Diaz Role Call PARTY GIRL, Guillermo Diaz, 1995
Guillermo Diaz Role Call PARTY GIRL, Guillermo Diaz, 1995

<i>Stonewall</i> (1995)

For a number of reasons, Diaz says Stonewall was a very special film for him. Inspired by the memoir of gay historian Martin Duberman, the 1996 film is a fictionalized account of the weeks leading up to the Stonewall riots. It centers a young gay man named Matty Dean (Frederick Weller), Diaz's La Miranda, and her friends who take him to the Stonewall Inn.

Diaz credits hair stylist and makeup artist Jason Rail for helping transform him into La Miranda, who's in drag throughout the movie. "I wasn't out of the closet at the time, so it was very trippy playing this lead character who was very out and open," he shares, adding that playing La Miranda made him feel more confident about his own sexuality.

Guillermo Diaz Role Call STONEWALL, Guillermo Diaz
Guillermo Diaz Role Call STONEWALL, Guillermo Diaz

<i>Half Baked</i> (1998)

From Diaz's Half Baked audition for Scarface, you would have never guess it was a stoner comedy. The scene he auditioned with was one where his character was burying someone, so he played it as if it were a dramatic movie. "I guess it worked because I got the role," he says, starring opposite Dave Chappelle in the 1998 film about four lifelong friends.

Diaz has fond memories of filming the movie in Toronto, including working with director Tamra Davis. He even got to hang out with her then husband, Beastie Boys' founding member Mike D, who Diaz is a big fan of. "I started acting when I did a talent show in high school and I played Mike D where we did a medley of songs," he recalls.

Guillermo Diaz Role Call HALF BAKED, Jim Breuer, David Chappelle, Guillermo Diaz
Guillermo Diaz Role Call HALF BAKED, Jim Breuer, David Chappelle, Guillermo Diaz

<i>Weeds</i> (2007-2012)

The first thing Diaz remembers about Weeds is that he was only supposed to in four episodes. "It sort of just happened. They kept adding me to episodes, so I didn't even have time to think about it," he recalls. His character, also named Guillermo, appeared in 20 episodes across five seasons starring in season 3.

The actor only has positive memories of working with lead Mary Louise Parker, who he found supportive and encouraging. "She's an icon and I was like submissive to her, but then on screen I had to be aggressive and dominant towards her, so that was a trip, but we had a blast doing it," Diaz says about his stint as Guillermo Garcia Gomez.

WEEDS Guillermo Diaz as Guillermo and Mary-Louise Parker as Nancy Botwin
WEEDS Guillermo Diaz as Guillermo and Mary-Louise Parker as Nancy Botwin

Britney Spears' "I Wanna Go" music video (2011)

"I was supposed to be in the beginning of the video where she says my line from Half Baked then she points to me and I give her a thumbs up," Diaz says about the initial plan for the pop princess' "I Wanna Go" video. But a few days before the shoot, someone dropped out and Diaz suddenly found himself with a bigger role, driving around with Spears and pouring milk on himself.

Diaz remembers Spears and kind and powerful, and, while she was shy in between takes, she came to life when the camera started rolling. "I'm so proud to be part of something with Britney Spears because I just love her and it was such an awesome moment in my life," he says.

He even has a sourvenir from the experience: "I remember driving home after the shoot in my milk-soaked pants because they let me keep the jeans."

Guillermo Diaz Role Call Britney Spears’ I Wanna Go video
Guillermo Diaz Role Call Britney Spears’ I Wanna Go video

<i>Scandal</i> (2012-2018)

Two words: fart noises. Scandal was a series full of brutal twists and dark moments, so it's no surprise that the cast needed to find levity, and fart sounds one was of the ways they did it. "Scott Foley started this thing where he does this noise with his mouth and then we all started doing it," Diaz recalls, adding that even the crew would get in on it.

Over the course of seven season, Diaz had some intense scenes as assassin-turned-tech-guy Huck, one where he was waterboarded. "We had to do all these rehearsals of how they were going to waterboard me and pour the water on my face upside down, and it was intense," he shares. In another, Huck was trapped in the trunk of a car that was pushed into a quarry lake. Diaz spent two weeks training for the episode — learning under-water exercises and holding his breath in his full costume — which then took some 10 days to film. "I would come to set and they would just spray me down with water," he recalls.

GUILLERMO DIAZ
GUILLERMO DIAZ

<i>Girls</i> (2016)

Diaz first met Girls creator Lena Dunham when she guest starred on Scandal, where Huck actually kills Dunham's character. He recalls the scene having a lot of blood and the pair doing a whole photo shoot after the death scene.

On her HBO comedy, Diaz guest starred as a stranger who picks up Dunham's Hannah on the side of the road. "I'm so proud to have been on a show that was so groundbreaking. I'm a huge fan of Lena Dunham, she's so brilliant," he says. "I was so elated and freakin' psyched." Like their time together on Scandal, Diaz says there was a lot of laughter on the very positive and welcoming set of Girls.

Girls &quot;Homeward Bound&quot; Lena Dunham and Guillermo Diaz
Girls "Homeward Bound" Lena Dunham and Guillermo Diaz

<i>Broad City</i> (2019)

It all started with the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Diaz and his Scandal costar Katie Lowes met Broad City creators Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson at the Vanity Fair party for the event, where they bonded over loving one another's shows.

Shortly after, Diaz's people got a call and he was playing Johnny, Jaimé's (Arturo Castro) boyfriend. "I did come in very nervous because this was one of my favorite shows, but we had a f---ing blast doing it," he says. He even got to see Glazer's work as a director on set. "Those girls are crazy. They do whatever the f--- they want. I loved it," he adds.

Guillermo Diaz Role Call BROAD CITY, from left: Guillermo Diaz, Ilana Glazer
Guillermo Diaz Role Call BROAD CITY, from left: Guillermo Diaz, Ilana Glazer

<i>High Maintenance</i> (2019)

High Maintenance is now one of Diaz's favorite TV shows, but he's happy he had never seen it when he was offered a role on it. "I would have been a lot more nervous and freak out. When you're a fan of something there's pressure to do a good job, but I was more chill," he explains. In the episode, he and Rosie Perez play an eccentric couple who meet Ben Sinclair's The Guy on the street as they're out with their fake baby (a proxy infant). Diaz remembers meeting Sinclair his first day on set and not knowing he was the star and creator. "He was a nice, cool guy," Diaz recalls.

Guillermo Diaz Role Call HIGH MAINTENANCE, Ben Sinclair, Guillermo Diaz, Rosie Perez
Guillermo Diaz Role Call HIGH MAINTENANCE, Ben Sinclair, Guillermo Diaz, Rosie Perez

<i>United We Fall</i> (2020)

Diaz had worked in front of a live audience since the short-lived House of Buggin' starring John Leguizamo. But ABC's United We Fall changed that, and Diaz admits being nervous to film the sitcom about a couple (Will Sasso and Christina Vidal) and their two young kids, the husband's live-in mother (Jane Curtin), and the wife's brother (Diaz). "I was shooting something in New York and had to fly into L.A. and rehearse for like a day before we started shooting — it all happened so quickly," he shares.

Playing Chuy was made easier because of his effortless chemistry with Vidal, who played his sister Jo. "We hit it off right away," he says, adding that he's also good friend with her sister, Lisa. "We both grew up in New York, so we bonded super quick. We started teasing each other right away."

Guillermo Diaz Role Call UNITED WE FALL
Guillermo Diaz Role Call UNITED WE FALL

<i>Law & Order: Organized Crime</i> (2021-present)

Law & Order: Organized Crime isn't Diaz's first stint in the crime-fighting franchise; he appeared twice on both Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit before landing his recurring role on the Christopher Meloni-starring series as Sergeant Bill Brewster. "I love working with the Law & Order family. That universe is just really great," he says about entering a well-oiled machine in season 2.

While Diaz sometimes prefers to audition, Sgt. Brewster was offered to him. "It doesn't happen often, but the few times they don't want me to audition is because they're sure they want me for the role," he explains.

Guillermo Diaz Role Call LAW &amp; ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME -- &quot;As Hubris Is To Oedipus&quot; Episode 213 -- Pictured: Guillermo Diaz as Sgt. Bill Brewster
Guillermo Diaz Role Call LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME -- "As Hubris Is To Oedipus" Episode 213 -- Pictured: Guillermo Diaz as Sgt. Bill Brewster

<i>Bros</i> (2022)

Diaz plays one half of a straight couple alongside Monica Raymund in Bros, written by and starring Billy Eichner. "Billy's really enthusiastic. Watching him was like taking a masterclass in comedy — he's just out of this world and he's such a perfectionist," he says, "I have a small role in it, but I'm still so extremely proud to be part of it."

In addition to thinking it's a great film, Diaz looks back on the project as an incredibly special one: Not only were all the LGBTQ roles played by queer actors, but so were the straight roles, like his. Being on a set with all LGBTQ+ actors is an experience Diaz looks back on with pride. "It's really nice to be on set and see this authenticity," he says.

Guillermo Diaz Role Call (from left) Peter (Peter Kim), Paul (Justin Covington), Tina (Monica Raymund), Edgar (Guillermo Díaz), Tom (D’Lo), Lucas (Becca Blackwell), Bobby (Billy Eichner), Aaron (Luke Macfarlane), Marty (Symone) and Henry (Guy Branum) in Bros
Guillermo Diaz Role Call (from left) Peter (Peter Kim), Paul (Justin Covington), Tina (Monica Raymund), Edgar (Guillermo Díaz), Tom (D’Lo), Lucas (Becca Blackwell), Bobby (Billy Eichner), Aaron (Luke Macfarlane), Marty (Symone) and Henry (Guy Branum) in Bros

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: player, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver when free agency opens July 13. Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League in 2021-22. Kuzmenko, who was never drafted into the NHL, added seven goals and seven assists in 16 playoff contests. He reported

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Fred VanVleet, CJ Miles on nickname, friendship and the Raptors' 'Bench Mob'

    CJ Miles and Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discuss the root of the nickname "steady freddy", their camaraderie on and off the court and why the "bench mob" was a unique group.

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Hernandez and Gurriel help Blue Jays rally past Yankees 10-9; Toronto avoids sweep

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez pounded his chest as he rounded the bases at Rogers Centre, celebrating his go-ahead three-run home run. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., whose grand slam had brought Toronto to within a run, cheered him on from the top step of the Blue Jays dugout. Their big bats were the difference on Sunday as the Blue Jays rallied past the New York Yankees 10-9 on Sunday in a statement victory for Toronto. The win snapped New York's nine-game streak and helped the Blue Jays avoid a three-game

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.