Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, review: this horror series is scarily average

Essie Davis as Nancy Bradley in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities on Netflix - Netflix/Netflix

Netflix feels like the right home for a luridly trashy anthology horror series, and in the better moments of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, this hoary formula, beloved of Hammer and Hitchcock, still has some fizz.

Standalone episodes from eight different directors await, with Del Toro taking a writing hand in two, and also emceeing at the start of them all – like Hitchcock or The Twilight Zone's Rod Serling. Compared with their droll teasing, his presenting style is almost endearingly flat-footed.

As we might expect from Del Toro, who has always put his set builders tirelessly to work, the production design here is something of a headline draw. These dramas have an enticingly grotty sense of place: you can practically smell the dank recesses of a low-rent storage facility in the first episode, Lot 36, which was directed by Del Toro’s one-time cinematographer, Guillermo Navarro.

The whiff coming off Tim Blake Nelson is hardly any less acrid: he plays an embittered, racist war veteran, trying to fend off debt collectors, who gambles on buying forfeited storage units at auction. This angry little gremlin has a victimisation complex, and also no idea what’s coming to him when an antique séance table yields several occult tomes in a hidden drawer.

The pacing is a little off, though. Del Toro’s script, co-written with Deadwood scribe Regina Corrado, dawdles with too many extra locations and characters who, nicely handled as they are, just seem to be costing it time. This isn’t the only episode that feels oddly overstretched for what it is, even at 45 minutes.

Calwyn Shurgold, Glynn Turman and Dan Beirne in The Autopsy - Netflix/Ken Woroner

What we crave from this format is the implacable escalation of an MR James tale, or one of Stephen King’s Creepshow segments: a steady plunge into the macabre with some kind of gruesome sting in the tale. That’s to say, Nelson and these sets deserve rather better than the tentacled CG revelation that awaits: symptomatic of a frequent Del Toro problem, which is equating the supernatural (in Crimson Peak, say) simply with whatever outré apparitions his effects guys can conjure up.

The second one, Vincenzo Natali’s period chiller Graveyard Rats, achieves a scarier descent. David Hewlett (from Natali’s Cube and Del Toro’s The Shape of Water) plays another avaricious slug of a man, robbing from coffins in this grisly adaptation of a 1937 short story by Lovecraft disciple Henry Kuttner.

Eyes gleaming at the prospect of a priceless antique sword, he winds up half-digging, half-tumbling his way into an underground cavern where his greatest fear – rodents – have long held sway. Gross as it is, the car-sized one he finds asleep is a bit much, but there’s also a skeleton sat on some kind of ancient dark throne, which doesn’t love having its amulet ripped away, leaving him caught between a ravenous giant rat and a hard place.

Several cult names in horror (Panos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent) have done subsequent episodes, with the likes of F Murray Abraham (as a woebegone mortician), Rupert Grint and Andrew Lincoln starring. The hope with this thus-far-average show is that the peaks are yet to come.