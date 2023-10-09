Guillermo Del Toro On Scrapped ‘Star Wars’ Movie About Jabba The Hutt: “We Designed A Great World”

Guillermo del Toro is looking back and reflecting on the scrapped Star Wars movie he was developing that would’ve centered around Jabba the Hutt.

“We had the rise and fall of Jabba the Hutt, so I was super happy,” Del Toro said in an interview with Collider. “We were doing a lot of stuff, and then it’s not my property, it’s not my money, and then it’s one of those 30 screenplays that goes away. Sometimes I’m bitter, sometimes I’m not. I always turn to my team and say, ‘Good practice, guys. Good practice. We designed a great world. We designed great stuff. We learned.'”

He continued, “You can never be ungrateful with life. Whatever life sends you, there’s something to be learned from it. So, you know, I trust the universe, I do. When something doesn’t happen, I go, ‘Why?’ I try to have a dialogue with myself. ‘Why didn’t it happen?’ And the more you swim upstream with the universe, the less you’re gonna realize where you’re going.”

Del Toro didn’t end up making the film about the Star Wars villain and would go on to direct Shape of Water. In the same interview, the Oscar-winning director also talked about why he didn’t end up directing the sequel to Pacific Rim.

“We were getting ready to do it, it was different from the first, but it had a continuation of many of the things that I was trying to do. Then what happened is—I mean, this is why life’s crazy, right?—they had to give a deposit for the stages at 5 p.m. or we would lose the stages in Toronto for many months,” Del Toro told the outlet.

Del Toro said they ended up losing the stages and the studio said they could shoot the film in China but the director told them it would conflict with his shooting of Shape of Water.

Pacific Rim: Uprising would go on to be released in 2018 with Steven S. DeKnight as the director and Del Toro signed up as a producer.

