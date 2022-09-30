Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ Trailer Arrives Featuring Chilling Moments With Andrew Lincoln, Ben Barnes and Rupert Grint (Video)

Friday morning became like Christmas for horror fans as Netflix dropped the spooky, stylistic, gorgeous, chilling and incredibly enticing trailer for the upcoming “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.”

The clip, which spans two-minutes and 10 seconds, and which you can watch here, is a feast for the eyes with glimpses of the eight episodes that comprise del Toro’s curated collection of tales aimed at challenging traditional notions of horror.

“The Walking Dead’s” Andrew Lincoln seems to be a man watching for something in a glimpse at “The Murmuring,” the installment written by del Toro and starring Lincoln, Essie Davis and Hannah Galway, and directed by Jennifer Kent.

“Harry Potter” alum Rupert Grint looks lost in a haunted forest in a scene tease from “Dreams in the Witch House,” which also stars Ismael Cruz-Cordova (aka Arondir from “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”), DJ Qualls, Nia Vardalos and Tenika Davis. That episode is written by Mika Watkins, based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft and directed by “Twilight’s” Catherine Hardwicke.

“Pickman’s Model” stars Ben Barnes, Crispin Glover and Oriana Leman in an episode based on another short story from Lovecraft, written this time by Lee Patterson. Keith Thomas is the director.

“The Viewing” episode stars Peter Weller, Eric André, Sofia Boutella, Charlyne Yi, Steve Agee, Michael Therrialt and Saad Siddiqui. It was written by Aaron Stewart-Ahn and Panos Cosmatos, who also directs.

“The Autopsy” stars F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman and Luke Roberts in an episode penned by David S. Goyer and based on a short story by Michael Shea. David Prior directed.

“Graveyard Rats” stars David Hewlett in an episode based on a short story by Henry Kuttner, and directed by Vincenzo Natali.

“Lot 36” stars Tim Blake Nelson, Elpidia Carrillo, Demetrius Grosse and Sebastian Roché. Based on an original story by del Toro, who directs, the episode was written by Regina Corrado.

“The Outside” stars Kate Micucci and Martin Starr in episode written by Haley Z. Boston and based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll. Ana Lily Amirpour directs.

Del Toro created the series and serves as executive producer. J. Miles Dale is co-showrunner and an EP. Gary Ungar is an EP. Regina Corrado serves as co-executive producer. Del Toro is the show’s host.

Netflix will debut two episodes of the show each day from Tuesday, Oct. 25-28.