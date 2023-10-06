Guild celebrates 50 years of rug hooking

It was described to me as “a terrible disease that doesn’t go away” – one where your house breaks out in gorgeous rugs on walls, floors with a dozen more lying around partly finished.

The type of hooking done by guild members is different than that done with a latch-hook and yarn. The finished result textured, but no ends stick out.

You cut woolen fabric into strips and pull it up through the fiber with a hook. The backing can be burlap (usual for wall rugs) or linen (usually for floors). There is a different effect depending how thick the pieces are. In rug hooking parlance, a 3-cut means each strip is 3mm wide.

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, Norma Lawler, as the only 1973 charter member, was presented the certificate from the Ontario Hooking Craft Guild recognizing 50 years of the Grey Highlands Hoooking and Craft Guild.

The durable natural fibre rugs last decades – if you can bring yourself to walk on them.

Something that also lasts – the friendships among the crafters.

Suzanne Hill of Markdale was at the all-day celebration at the Flesherton Kinplex last Wednesday. She has been rug hooking close to 40 years, she said.

She sells backings with patterns, and had a display of finished examples. Even if two hookers use the exact same pattern, the choices of colour and size of rug will make it unique.

Lynda Kendall of Berkeley said she got a pattern from one of the founding members, and retraced it. She and another member made the same rug, but the other rug was made smaller to fit the space, the choices of colour made each distinct.

While new patterns are always being created, some of the rugs were made from 100-year-old patterns that were re-drawn. Rugs on display feature abstract shapes, fruits and flowers and even one made in an “oriental rug” pattern.

Craft guilds were originally formed in medieval Europe for the mutual aid of the members. Originally, they assured quality, reduced competition and even gained political influence. The latter roles ended with industrialization. Conversations and exchanges among members show that the mutual aid endures.

Story continues

The Grey Highlands guild has an official treasurer, but otherwise everyone else just pitches in to do what needs to be done, said Adele Goldsmith. “We all just work together.”

Jean Turnbull of Markdale has been a guild member for 20 years. She knits, embroiders and quilts. What she enjoys about the guild is the companionship, and the support from other members who are so helpful.

Asked how long it would take to make one of the rugs, Suzanne Hill says, “you do it because you love it – you don’t count the time.”

As beautiful as the results are, some members say what they love is that it’s very forgiving – you can pick it up and put it down, without worrying about counting stitches or where you left off as in some other fibre arts.

Debbie Kijowski, who lives near Singhampton, shared that she was teaching a workshop in that village last weekend as part of the “Small Halls” event.

The day drew about 60 people from Toronto, London and from other area guilds from this region. It was the first large-scale event hosted by the Grey Highlands group since its 40th anniversary. As well as members, there were also some who just came to enjoy the rugs.

The Grey Highlands guild meets on the first Monday afternoon of the month at the library.

“And then, we just get together and hook sometimes as friends, because we have become friends through the group. If it’s a nice day we’re out in a local park,” Adele Goldsmith said.

There is a group that meets to work on Fridays at Annesley United Church in Markdale

Asked what she loves about the craft, Ms Goldsmith said, “It’s very creative – it can be very meditative.”

Cheryl Harnack is a member of two groups in Owen Sound, the guild and another group called “Hookin’ Honeys.”

“I went to a show like this,” she recalled Wednesday, and got hooked on the craft.

“I hooked every day – even with little ones, I would hook when they went to bed.”

She doesn’t just use the craft for rugs, and mentions she recently did a silhouette of her husband on their boat.

Many beautiful fabrics were being offered for sale at the show. Cheryl says she uses a lot of recycled fabric – she thrifts garments and then cuts them up. Woven wool scarves are a great source, she said. She has bought hundreds of them, and had some fabrics along with her that day for sale.

Leena Giles of Collingwood only started a year ago after seeing a display at a local fair. She called herself a “baby” in the art, but is very enthusiastic.

The guild is welcoming anyone who’s interested to join as it builds up again following COVID.

Many of the members would agree with Ms Harnack’s when she stressed the gift of meeting new people who have become friends. “We would never have met if it wasn’t for rug hooking.”

M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Flesherton Advance