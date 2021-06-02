Guidewire Software: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) _ Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $36.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The provider of software to the insurance industry posted revenue of $164 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $157.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Guidewire Software said it expects revenue in the range of $218 million to $224 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $222.3 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $732 million to $738 million.

Guidewire Software shares have declined 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $97.89, a decline of slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GWRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GWRE

The Associated Press