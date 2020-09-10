'Guided by the best science': FDA officials pledge to not rush COVID-19 vaccine amid political pressure

Senior members of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have joined a growing list of government officials, drugmakers and public health experts who pledge they won’t compromise safety in the race for the coronavirus vaccine.

In an op-ed published Thursday in USA TODAY, eight top FDA officials and doctors affirmed the agency’s commitment that all “decisions will continue to be guided by the best science” and maintain independence from political forces.

The op-ed comes as the agency in recent weeks has faced criticism for approving convalescent plasma therapy for emergency use as a COVID-19 treatment based on flawed analysis.

In May, the FDA also issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, which was strongly promoted by President Donald Trump. There was little data supporting the approval, and the agency reversed its decision in June after mounting evidence suggested the drug did more harm than good.

Public health experts say they’re concerned the FDA was “bullied” by the White House to approve these treatments, and are worried the agency may be pressed again to hastily approve a coronavirus vaccine to boost the president’s chances of reelection.

“Vaccines can be given to millions of people, hundreds of millions of people around the world, even billions,” said Eric Topol, a professor of molecular medicine at the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California. “How are we going to trust (Trump) and our FDA in the months ahead regarding a vaccine Emergency Use Authorization? We’re in the middle of a pandemic; the stakes are really high. They couldn’t be higher.”

While the op-ed's authors said they understand criticism “comes with the territory,” they fear an erosion of public trust could lead Americans to doubt recommendations, avoid clinical studies and ignore FDA-regulated products.

“This is problematic under normal circumstances but especially if we are to ultimately overcome COVID-19,” the authors wrote. “Protecting the FDA’s independence is essential if we are to do the best possible job of protecting public health and saving lives.”

FDA officials aren't the only ones vying for Americans' trust. The heads of nine biopharmaceutical companies issued a letter Tuesday pledging to fully vet their COVID-19 candidate vaccines before asking for federal approval to market them.

"We, the undersigned biopharmaceutical companies, want to make clear our ongoing commitment to developing and testing potential vaccines for COVID-19 in accordance with high ethical standards and sound scientific principles," the statement said.

Companies in the letter were AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna Inc., Novavax Inc., Merck, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline, and Pfizer Inc, which is developing a vaccine with BioNTech, another signatory.

While Trump said he expects a vaccine will be ready for public use before the Nov. 3 election, possibly in October, public health officials and pharmaceutical companies refuse to set a certain date.

“To try to predict whether it happens in a particular date in early November goes well beyond anything that any scientists right now could tell you,” Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said Wednesday morning to a Senate committee. “Science and science alone will be the way in which this decision is made.”

