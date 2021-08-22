Resource guide: Where you can get help

Rob Wile
·1 min read

Assistance for Elderly Residents

Miami-Dade Community Action and Human Services — 786-469-4707.

Community Service And Advocacy Groups

Branches FL — Engages children, youth and adults “with life-changing opportunities for them to become better educated, become more financially stable, make long-term, positive life choices and to know God.” 305-442-8306.

Miami Workers Center — Women and minority relief and advocacy group. 305-759-8717.

Sant La — Kreyol-speaking community service provider. 305-573-4871.

Emergency Rental Assistance Programs

For City of Miami residents — 305-330-1508.

For Hialeah residents — 305-863-2970.

For all other Miami-Dade County residents — 305-723-1815.

Food Assistance

Buddy System MIA — At-home food and community fridge providers. 305-799-6990.

General Assistance

Axis Helps — Connects Miami-Dade residents and small business owners with economic resources to weather crises. 786-508-2944.

