Your guide to what's open and closed in the Halifax area on July 1

Canada Day festivities were never planned this year in Halifax. The city is also asking people to observe the federal holiday as a time for reflection and reconciliation in light of the hundreds of Indigenous children's remains found in unmarked graves across the country. (Jean-Claude Taliana/CBC - image credit)

Halifax isn't holding Canada Day festivities this year, having not planned any because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city is also asking people to spend the day reflecting on reconciliation efforts and a stronger future that's inclusive to Indigenous peoples.This is in light of the unmarked graves of hundreds of Indigenous children found across the country over the last month.

Many businesses will be closed July 1 due to the federal holiday. Here is a list of what's open and what's not across the Halifax region.

Groceries

Gateway Meat Market: Open Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pete's Fine Foods: Closed Thursday.

Sobeys: Closed Thursday.

Atlantic Superstore: Closed Thursday.

Costco: Closed Thursday.

Walmart: Closed Thursday.

Drugstores: Some pharmacies, such as Shoppers Drug Mart, are open but have limited hours. Check websites for details.

Liquor and beer

NSLC: Closed Thursday. Check their website for more information on local agency stores.

Bishop's Cellar: Open regular hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Propeller Brewing Company: Open regular hours on Thursday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Gottingen Street and Quinpool locations and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Windmill location.

Nine Locks Brewing Company: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Off Track Brewing: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Moosehead Cold Beer Store on Windmill Road: Open regular hours, 10 a.m. to midnight.

RockHead Wine and Beer Market: Open Thursday 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Malls

The following malls are closed Thursday:

Halifax Shopping Centre.

Mic Mac Mall.

Sunnyside Mall.

Bedford Place Mall.

Park Lane Mall.

Scotia Square Mall.

Halifax public libraries

Most branches are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Check their website for more information.

Transit

Halifax Transit buses and ferries will be operating on holiday schedules on Thursday. For detailed holiday schedules by individual route, visit their website.

Waste collection

No municipal waste collection services will take place on Thursday. Collection of garbage, organics or recyclables normally scheduled for Thursday will be picked up on Saturday, July 3.

Story continues

The Otter Lake dump, the Halifax recycling plant and municipal composting facilities will be closed on Thursday.

Recreation and entertainment

Most city-run recreation facilities will be closed on Thursday. Residents are advised to call ahead to their respective facility for operating hours and program information.

The Emera Oval is open to the public as of now, but that may change due to Thursday's change of rain.

Most municipal beaches are open to the public on Thursday, and lifeguard supervision is also scheduled to begin. Some are closed, however some are closed due to high levels of bacteria. Check here for a complete list.

Municipal outdoor pools and splash pads in Bedford and Cole Harbour will be open.

Some Cineplex Theatres reopened across the province last week. The Dartmouth Crossing, Park Lane and Scotiabank theatres in the HRM will all be open Thursday.

Canada Post

There will be no collection or delivery of mail on Canada Day. Most post offices will be closed Thursday, but post offices operated by the private sector may be open.

Parking

On-street parking meter spaces are free on Thursday. However, motorists must abide by other posted signage.

Banks

All banks are closed Thursday.

311 call centres

The 311 call centre will be operating on regular hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Thursday.

The five customer service centres that provide in-person access to municipal services and payments will be closed.

