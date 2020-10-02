Your Guide to the VP Debate Between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence

From Marie Claire

November is closer than you think, which is not only evidence of just how crazy this year has been, but also a reminder that there's a lot to expect these next couple of months. Before we head to the polls on November 3, a lot of stuff will happen. We have the Democratic and Republican National Conventions, debates on debates, and plenty of prep work for you to do (you can start by getting registered to vote and learning about your state deadlines).

The presidential and vice-presidential debates are designed to show voters the platforms of each candidate and give each side a chance to argue that their platform will be better for the country. Historically, there are numerous presidential debates and only one vice-presidential meeting, though the former hasn't been confirmed yet. Ahead, here's everything you need to know about the one-time VP event.

The VP debate will be at the University of Utah.

The debate will be at Kingsbury Hall on President's Circle at the university Wednesday, October 7, 2020. The co-chairman of the Commission on Presidential Debates, Frank J. Fahrenkopf, says the event will be smaller than usual. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, there won't be more than 150 to 200 people on-site.

According to the website, the university is currently looking for volunteers (primarily university students) to help as greeters, runners, and media personnel, among others.

Susan Page will moderate the event.

Photo credit: NBC NewsWire - Getty Images More

The CPD announced on Sept. 2 that the Washington Bureau Chief for USA TODAY will oversee the debate. It will be her first time hosting such an event.

She's covered the White House for four decades and through six presidencies and is now covering her 11th presidential campaign. "The debates are a crucial part of making our democracy work, and I am honored to participate," said Page to USA TODAY.

Just days after the announcement, it was revealed in an investigation from Politico that Page hosted a party late in 2018 for Seema Verma, who runs the Trump administration's Medicare and Medicaid programs. She reportedly paid over $4,000 from her pocket to cover catering and other reception costs.

USA Today Chrissy Terrell spokesperson said that the event was "to honor women on both sides of the aisle doing notable things," and that it was "well within the ethical standards that our journalists are expected to uphold."

There have been calls for Page to step down from the debate due to the report's findings, but as of now, she is still said to be the moderator for the event.

Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will face off.

Photo credit: Getty Images More