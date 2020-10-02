Your Guide to the VP Debate Between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence

November is closer than you think, which is not only evidence of just how crazy this year has been, but also a reminder that there's a lot to expect these next couple of months. Before we head to the polls on November 3, a lot of stuff will happen. We have the Democratic and Republican National Conventions, debates on debates, and plenty of prep work for you to do (you can start by getting registered to vote and learning about your state deadlines).
The presidential and vice-presidential debates are designed to show voters the platforms of each candidate and give each side a chance to argue that their platform will be better for the country. Historically, there are numerous presidential debates and only one vice-presidential meeting, though the former hasn't been confirmed yet. Ahead, here's everything you need to know about the one-time VP event.
The VP debate will be at the University of Utah.
The debate will be at Kingsbury Hall on President's Circle at the university Wednesday, October 7, 2020. The co-chairman of the Commission on Presidential Debates, Frank J. Fahrenkopf, says the event will be smaller than usual. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, there won't be more than 150 to 200 people on-site.
According to the website, the university is currently looking for volunteers (primarily university students) to help as greeters, runners, and media personnel, among others.
Susan Page will moderate the event.
The CPD announced on Sept. 2 that the Washington Bureau Chief for USA TODAY will oversee the debate. It will be her first time hosting such an event.
She's covered the White House for four decades and through six presidencies and is now covering her 11th presidential campaign. "The debates are a crucial part of making our democracy work, and I am honored to participate," said Page to USA TODAY.
Just days after the announcement, it was revealed in an investigation from Politico that Page hosted a party late in 2018 for Seema Verma, who runs the Trump administration's Medicare and Medicaid programs. She reportedly paid over $4,000 from her pocket to cover catering and other reception costs.
USA Today Chrissy Terrell spokesperson said that the event was "to honor women on both sides of the aisle doing notable things," and that it was "well within the ethical standards that our journalists are expected to uphold."
There have been calls for Page to step down from the debate due to the report's findings, but as of now, she is still said to be the moderator for the event.
Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will face off.
On August 10, just seven days before the Democratic National Convention, presidential candidate Joe Biden announced that his running mate would be Kamala Harris. The announcement means Harris could potentially be the first female and first Black vice president.
At a Latter-Day Saints for Trump coalition event, Vice President Mike Pence commented on the announcement: "So my message to the Democrat candidate for vice president? Congratulations. I'll see you in Salt Lake City!" He later said he "couldn't wait" to debate Harris and has since made comments about her stance on issues that have been roundly criticized and debunked.
After President Trump, Melania Trump, and Hope Hicks all tested positive for COVID-19 in early October, Pence and his wife Karen tested negative for the virus. Separately, Harris also tested negative for the virus. Both Harris and Pence, along with Biden, tweeted their well wishes for the president and his family. It's possible that Harris-Pence debate, which is scheduled for just days after the Trumps' positive result, may go ahead as scheduled in spite of the news—although Pence may now wear a mask, given that Harris will no doubt be doing so and in light of outrage over the possibility of Trump giving Biden the virus at the first presidential debate. (By comparison, the second town-hall debate between Biden and Trump will most certainly be cancelled or postponed, because it occurs at the tail-end of the president's mandated quarantine period.)
How can you watch the VP debate?
The debate will start at 9 p.m. ET and will run for 90 minutes without commercial interruption. You'll be able to watch it on every major cable network such as CBS, ABC, CNN, C-SPAN, Fox, Fox News, NBC, and MSNBC. If you're a cable cutter like me and still want to watch, you'll be able to stream it for free on YouTube.
The official debate website has already indicated that tickets will be extremely hard to come by if available at all, as most of them will only be available to University of Utah students. The Commission on Presidential Debates has already indicated that they'll be working closely with the Cleveland Clinic to determine what will be safe in terms of protocol.
“We are confident that someone who is positive will not gain entry into the debate hall or into this hard perimeter that you’re standing in right now around our campus. And that’s no one,” said Alison Flynn Gaffney, the universities health care executive director for the debate, to the Deseret News.
What should you expect from the debate?
During her time on the debate stage as a presidential candidate in her own right, Harris has made a name for herself with her piercing questioning (thanks in part to her history as a prosecutor), and one of her targets was actually her current running mate Joe Biden on the subject of race. Her remarks helped her stand out in a crowded field, and audiences are expecting to see more of that during the debate.
This New York Times article goes into deep detail about what could be discussed—and more intriguingly, how the debate may play out—but particular focus has been directed towards the issues of healthcare, on which Harris' stance has changed (but so too has the administration's); Harris' long and varied experience as attorney general; and Harris' pointed questioning of Attorney General William Barr on the Senate Judiciary Committee, among others.
Harris and Pence are likely working to appeal to different voting demographics (Harris has come out in support of working class, elderly, and middle class family voters in her public appearances so far, whereas Pence appeals to conservative Christians), so it'll likely also result in highly different stances on issues facing the nation, including COVID-19, the economy, the climate crisis, racial justice, and gun control.
Since Harris is notorious for her debate skills, many key Democratic figures are looking for her to shine at the debate and really make a statement. But some people warn that we must take Harris down from the high pedestal they put her on.
"I think Kamala is suffering from too high of expectations in terms of her debate performance with Pence," said former Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill on David Plouffe's podcast earlier this month. "I think we all like need to take a deep breath and quit saying, ‘I can’t wait for Kamala to debate Pence.’ It won’t be like that. It won’t be that Pence will be laying bleeding on the floor when Kamala is done. So, we’ve got to lower expectations for Kamala and keep the expectations for Biden low."
It's said Harris is prepping for the debates by practicing with former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg who's posing as Pence in mock debates, according to Bloomberg. Two people behind the scenes said to the outlet, "because of his familiarity with the vice president" since Buttigieg was mayor of South Bend when Pence was the governor of Indiana.
Feel free to check back here later—we'll keep this page updated—or keep an eye on announcements from the Commission on Presidential Debates.
