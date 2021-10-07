Your guide to the University City area: What to do, eat and drink

University City was once most prominently known for, well, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. But these days, that’s not all — a flurry of locally owned restaurants, hotels, lounges and other hot spots have popped up over the years, making this area one you should have on your list for a good time.

A great way to discover a neighborhood such as University City is to give it a full day of exploration — from doughnuts to dinner, then onto drinks.

Here is your guide to all the best neighborhood eats and activities in University City:

Coffee on the go

University City has no shortage of caffeine in the area, and one of its most recent offerings is the mobile coffee truck known as Detour Coffee bar.

Location: Check its website or Instagram to find its schedule.

Menu

Cuisine: Coffee and pastries

What to order: The Apple Pie Chai (with oat milk)

What to know: Detour Coffee Bar is a mobile coffee shop offering locally roasted coffee, espresso drinks, and other curated beverages. It offers a mobile app for online orders and contactless payments for increased social distance.

Detour Coffee owner Mike Hargett.

Breakfast, the most important meal of the day

A good breakfast is hard to find, but the University City neighborhood has a few options, including Famous Toastery. And, although it’s not technically on the University City map, if you don’t mind driving a few miles, you can check out this restaurant that’s in nearby Harrisburg:

Location: 5429 NC-49, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Menu

Cuisine: American/Greek (breakfast, lunch, dinner)

What to order: The Greek Omelette is a three-egg omelet filled with Feta cheese, diced tomatoes and onions and is served with hash browns or grits. Enjoy toast or a biscuit with a side of butter and jelly.

What to know: Breakfast specials are available daily. The restaurant is open Monday-Saturday.

Take a hike

Once you’ve fueled up, take in the scenery at Reedy Creek Nature Center and Preserve. Enjoy a morning hike or discover new trails with your pet.

Location: 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte, NC 28215

What to know: Open Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Hike the trails at at Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve.

Enjoy an afternoon snack

After a lengthy morning walk, cool off with a boba tea from Binki Cafe.

Location: 9211 N. Tryon St., Suite #5, Charlotte, NC 28262

Menu

Cuisine: Asian fusion, Filipino, Japanese

What to order: Thai Milk Tea

What to know: In addition to bubble teas and milk teas, Binki also offers fruit teas, smoothies, appetizers, rice bowls and stir-fried noodle dishes. Open Monday-Sunday, noon-10 p.m.

Play a round of golf

Reserve a bay at one of Topgolf’s 100+ climate-controlled hitting bays. Additional features include a rooftop terrace, a full-service restaurant and bar and over 200 HDTVs.

Location: 9110 Drivers Way, Charlotte, NC 28262

Menu

Cuisine: American

What to order: Signature Nachos, which are topped with pinto beans, pepper jack, cheddar, Monterey jack, chimichurri and jalapeño.

What to know: Game plays are half-priced every Tuesday. Visit the website to reserve a bay.

Get a taste of Italian cuisine

Giacomo’s is a locally-owned Italian family restaurant with a huge menu at affordable prices.

Location: 10230 Berkeley Place Drive #160, Charlotte, NC 28262

Cuisine: Italian

Menu

What to order: Grandma’s Pie, a square pizza with a thick fluffy crust, fresh buffalo mozzarella, garlic, basil, olive oil and sauce.

What to know: Discounts are offered for UNCC students. Online ordering is available. Open Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Grab a happy hour brew

Armored Cow Brewing is a family-friendly brewery offering craft beer, cider, kombucha and non-alcoholic beverages.

Location: 8821 JW Clay Blvd., #1, Charlotte, NC 28262

Menu

What to order: Shake that Axe, a craft light lager that is full-bodied, crisp and refreshing.

What to know: Open Tuesday, 2-9:30 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, noon.-10:30 p.m.; and Sunday, noon-8 p.m. Brewery is closed on Monday. Check its website for a calendar of events.

Reward your palate with fine dining

Unlike uptown Charlotte, the University City neighborhood isn’t traditionally known for upscale dining. Luckily for locals, things are changing. The Golden Owl Tavern is a restaurant offering Southern-inspired regional classics like shrimp and grits, deviled eggs, baby back ribs and Farm and Sparrow cast iron cornbread.

Location: 9041 Robert D. Snyder Road, Charlotte, NC 28262

Menu

Cuisine: Southern American

What to order: Scallops + Grits, which includes crispy cheesy grit cakes with wild mushrooms and a smoky tomato gravy.

What to know: Open for breakfast Monday-Friday, 6:30-10 a.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, 7-9 a.m. Open for dinner Sunday-Saturday, 4-10 p.m. Bar is open Friday and Saturday until 11 p.m. Brunch is offered Saturday and Sundays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Complimentary valet parking is available for all Golden Owl Tavern guests through the UNC Charlotte Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.

Golden Owl Tavern at the Marriott Hotel UNC Charlotte serves upscale Southern favorites, including baby back ribs.

The neighborhood takes on a life of its own after dark. Here are a couple of activities perfect for date nights or just a fun evening out with friends.

Think your way out of an escape room

After dinner, try your hand at an immersive and challenging escape room with a group of friends. Team up to see how well your group works together solving puzzles and discovering clues.

Location: 9539 Pinnacle Drive, Suite 300, Charlotte, NC 28262

What to know: Escape rooms last an hour. Choose and book your room on the company’s website.

Team up with family or friends to plan your escape at Exit Strategy North.

Grab a nighttime snack

Location: 9009 J M Keynes Drive #4, Charlotte, NC 28262

Menu

Cuisine: Dessert

What to try: Strawberry Shortcake Milkshake

What to know: Open Sunday-Thursday, noon-9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon-10 p.m.

Stop in to Ninety’s Sandwiches & Ice Cream for dessert.

Enjoy the perfect nightcap

Location: 9009 JM Keynes Drive #1, Charlotte, NC 28262

Menu

What to know: Perfect for an evening of wine, beer and live music. Check the website for a calendar of events. Open Monday, 11-4 p.m.; Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday, noon-10 p.m.

Have more time?

Try these other University City-based spots on your next day in the neighborhood.

Marriott Hotel UNC Charlotte

