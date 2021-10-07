Your guide to the University City area: What to do, eat and drink
University City was once most prominently known for, well, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. But these days, that’s not all — a flurry of locally owned restaurants, hotels, lounges and other hot spots have popped up over the years, making this area one you should have on your list for a good time.
A great way to discover a neighborhood such as University City is to give it a full day of exploration — from doughnuts to dinner, then onto drinks.
Here is your guide to all the best neighborhood eats and activities in University City:
Coffee on the go
University City has no shortage of caffeine in the area, and one of its most recent offerings is the mobile coffee truck known as Detour Coffee bar.
Detour Coffee Bar
Location: Check its website or Instagram to find its schedule.
Cuisine: Coffee and pastries
What to order: The Apple Pie Chai (with oat milk)
What to know: Detour Coffee Bar is a mobile coffee shop offering locally roasted coffee, espresso drinks, and other curated beverages. It offers a mobile app for online orders and contactless payments for increased social distance.
Breakfast, the most important meal of the day
A good breakfast is hard to find, but the University City neighborhood has a few options, including Famous Toastery. And, although it’s not technically on the University City map, if you don’t mind driving a few miles, you can check out this restaurant that’s in nearby Harrisburg:
Harrisburg Family House
Location: 5429 NC-49, Harrisburg, NC 28075
Cuisine: American/Greek (breakfast, lunch, dinner)
What to order: The Greek Omelette is a three-egg omelet filled with Feta cheese, diced tomatoes and onions and is served with hash browns or grits. Enjoy toast or a biscuit with a side of butter and jelly.
What to know: Breakfast specials are available daily. The restaurant is open Monday-Saturday.
Take a hike
Once you’ve fueled up, take in the scenery at Reedy Creek Nature Center and Preserve. Enjoy a morning hike or discover new trails with your pet.
Reedy Creek Nature Center and Preserve
Location: 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte, NC 28215
What to know: Open Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
Enjoy an afternoon snack
After a lengthy morning walk, cool off with a boba tea from Binki Cafe.
Binki Cafe
Location: 9211 N. Tryon St., Suite #5, Charlotte, NC 28262
Cuisine: Asian fusion, Filipino, Japanese
What to order: Thai Milk Tea
What to know: In addition to bubble teas and milk teas, Binki also offers fruit teas, smoothies, appetizers, rice bowls and stir-fried noodle dishes. Open Monday-Sunday, noon-10 p.m.
Play a round of golf
Reserve a bay at one of Topgolf’s 100+ climate-controlled hitting bays. Additional features include a rooftop terrace, a full-service restaurant and bar and over 200 HDTVs.
Topgolf
Location: 9110 Drivers Way, Charlotte, NC 28262
Cuisine: American
What to order: Signature Nachos, which are topped with pinto beans, pepper jack, cheddar, Monterey jack, chimichurri and jalapeño.
What to know: Game plays are half-priced every Tuesday. Visit the website to reserve a bay.
Get a taste of Italian cuisine
Giacomo’s is a locally-owned Italian family restaurant with a huge menu at affordable prices.
Giacomo’s Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant
Location: 10230 Berkeley Place Drive #160, Charlotte, NC 28262
Cuisine: Italian
What to order: Grandma’s Pie, a square pizza with a thick fluffy crust, fresh buffalo mozzarella, garlic, basil, olive oil and sauce.
What to know: Discounts are offered for UNCC students. Online ordering is available. Open Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Grab a happy hour brew
Armored Cow Brewing is a family-friendly brewery offering craft beer, cider, kombucha and non-alcoholic beverages.
Armored Cow Brewing Co.
Location: 8821 JW Clay Blvd., #1, Charlotte, NC 28262
What to order: Shake that Axe, a craft light lager that is full-bodied, crisp and refreshing.
What to know: Open Tuesday, 2-9:30 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, noon.-10:30 p.m.; and Sunday, noon-8 p.m. Brewery is closed on Monday. Check its website for a calendar of events.
Reward your palate with fine dining
Unlike uptown Charlotte, the University City neighborhood isn’t traditionally known for upscale dining. Luckily for locals, things are changing. The Golden Owl Tavern is a restaurant offering Southern-inspired regional classics like shrimp and grits, deviled eggs, baby back ribs and Farm and Sparrow cast iron cornbread.
Golden Owl Tavern
Location: 9041 Robert D. Snyder Road, Charlotte, NC 28262
Cuisine: Southern American
What to order: Scallops + Grits, which includes crispy cheesy grit cakes with wild mushrooms and a smoky tomato gravy.
What to know: Open for breakfast Monday-Friday, 6:30-10 a.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, 7-9 a.m. Open for dinner Sunday-Saturday, 4-10 p.m. Bar is open Friday and Saturday until 11 p.m. Brunch is offered Saturday and Sundays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Complimentary valet parking is available for all Golden Owl Tavern guests through the UNC Charlotte Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.
The neighborhood takes on a life of its own after dark. Here are a couple of activities perfect for date nights or just a fun evening out with friends.
Think your way out of an escape room
After dinner, try your hand at an immersive and challenging escape room with a group of friends. Team up to see how well your group works together solving puzzles and discovering clues.
Exit Strategy – North End
Location: 9539 Pinnacle Drive, Suite 300, Charlotte, NC 28262
What to know: Escape rooms last an hour. Choose and book your room on the company’s website.
Grab a nighttime snack
Ninety’s Sandwiches & Ice Cream
Location: 9009 J M Keynes Drive #4, Charlotte, NC 28262
Cuisine: Dessert
What to try: Strawberry Shortcake Milkshake
What to know: Open Sunday-Thursday, noon-9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon-10 p.m.
Enjoy the perfect nightcap
Wine vault
Location: 9009 JM Keynes Drive #1, Charlotte, NC 28262
What to know: Perfect for an evening of wine, beer and live music. Check the website for a calendar of events. Open Monday, 11-4 p.m.; Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday, noon-10 p.m.
Have more time?
Try these other University City-based spots on your next day in the neighborhood.
1st and Goal; 7801 University City Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28213; menu
King Fish Poke; 350 E McCullough Dr Ste C-110, Charlotte, NC 28262; menu
Passage to India; 9510 University City Blvd #101, Charlotte, NC 28213; menu
Picasso Sports Cafe; 230 E WT Harris Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28262; menu
The University City Boardwalk/ The Shoppes at University Place; 8929 J M Keynes Dr, Charlotte, NC 28262
