A guide to understanding the land issues in Caledonia

“We know whose land this is,” Skyler Williams of Six Nations told officers from the Hamilton sheriff’s office who came to Caledonia on July 31 to serve a Superior Court injunction ordering land defenders off a construction site on McKenzie Road.

But the ownership of the 25-acre plot of land that Foxgate Developments plans to turn into a subdivision is hotly debated. That question is at the heart of an occupation that has been going on since mid-July, with no end in sight.

The Spectator looks at the key issues behind the dispute.

What is McKenzie Meadows?

McKenzie Meadows, also known as The McKenzie, is a planned subdivision on McKenzie Road in the south end of Caledonia. Foxgate Developments — a joint venture between Ballantry Homes and Losani Homes — plans to build 218 detached homes and townhouses on the site, which had previously been farmland.

What lead to the current dispute?

The McKenzie Meadows subdivision would be the first phase of a much larger housing development in the area that would extend to the border of Six Nations of the Grand River, the biggest First Nations reserve by population in Canada. To smooth the way for the project, the developers accommodated Six Nations elected council with $352,000 in cash and a donation of 42.3 acres of land. In exchange, elected council promised not to support any protests that might arise. The development did not receive much public support at meetings held on Six Nations prior to construction starting, and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council says it was not consulted.

A group from Six Nations occupied the site on July 19, saying the land was unceded Haudenosaunee territory. They renamed it 1492 Land Back Lane, a reference to the year explorer Christopher Columbus landed in the Americas, ushering in the era of European colonization. Work to prepare the site for construction of the subdivision has been suspended ever since. The group now on the land has put up a building and other structures while camping out in tents.

Who is occupying/defending this land?

A group from Six Nations, along with allies from other First Nations and non-Indigenous supporters, is defending the land against what they see as illegal development. Land defenders say that despite Six Nations’ growing population, private housing developments encircling the reserve would make it impossible for their territory to grow in the same way that Caledonia and other municipalities are able to. In the eyes of the legal system, the land defenders are trespassing on private land and should be removed so that construction can restart.

Who owns the land?

That’s the multimillion-dollar question. Foxgate and Haldimand County say the issue of ownership was settled in 1853 when a group of Confederacy chiefs surrendered Haudenosaunee title to the land, which was subsequently sold privately through the years until it was purchased by the real estate consortium in 2015. The land defenders say the Haudenosaunee were defrauded of the McKenzie Road land and most of the original Haldimand Tract — 10 kilometres on either side of the full length of the Grand River, given to Six Nations by the British in 1784 in gratitude for their allegiance during the American Revolution — through unscrupulous sales, leases and surrenders.

Is this land under claim?

Depends who you ask. Foxgate and the county point out that while Six Nations elected council has an ongoing claim seeking an accounting of what happened to the Haldimand Tract land, no formal claim has ever been filed for the McKenzie lands specifically. The land defenders refute this, saying the Haudenosaunee Confederacy chiefs have claimed the land since the 19th century and that no development should be permitted while its ownership is in dispute.

What has happened in court?

Foxgate and Haldimand County have successfully petitioned Superior Court Justice R. John Harper to issue injunctions that ban anyone not authorized by the developers from being on the site, and forbid any barricades to be put up on Haldimand roadways. Those court orders were issued as temporary injunctions, extended, and finally made permanent on Oct. 22, which in effect means the court has ruled against the land defenders and in favour of the developers’ claim to the land. As the only named party to the injunctions, Skyler Williams — who the judge decreed to be the leader of 1492 Land Back Lane, while he calls himself the spokesperson — is on the hook for $20 million in damages, plus $144,000 in legal costs. Williams argued that a court located on the Haldimand Tract could not render an unbiased decision about the ownership of disputed lands, and that nation-to-nation negotiations with the Crown are the appropriate mechanism to resolve the dispute. He was eventually disqualified from participating in the legal process because he continued to disobey the judge’s order to leave the land.

