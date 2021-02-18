Think Research Engages Independent Trading Group Inc. for Market Making Services, Oak Hill Financial for Investor Relations

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) or (the "Company" or "Think"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions has retained Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) and other applicable legislation.

Think is also pleased to announce it has retained Oak Hill Financial Inc. ("Oak Hill") as advisors on investor relations in compliance with regulatory guidelines. Oak Hill will work closely with Think to broaden its capital markets strategy and outreach.

Sachin Aggarwal, CEO of Think Research, said, "As a newly trading public company, our team has been working incredibly hard to grow the business and tell the story of what we do and how we are transforming the way healthcare is delivered. Since our go-public in late December, we have grown substantially – nearly doubling 2020 pro forma revenues to $36 million and integrating the new businesses we have acquired. We are just getting started and look forward to finding new opportunities to introduce people to the company. We are different from many of our digital health peers and focused on telling our story of the unique opportunity that exists with Think."

ITG will trade Think shares on the TSX-V and other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of Think Research Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, ITG will receive $5,000 per month payable on the first business day of each month. The engagement is effective February 18, 2021 and has an initial term of three months. Thereafter, the engagement will automatically renew for successive one-month terms until terminated by either party upon 30 days prior written notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement, and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation.

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital healthcare solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think Research's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors care. Think Research is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans three continents and more than 2,200 healthcare facilities.

About Independent Trading Group (ITG)

ITG is an independent, privately held broker-dealer based in Toronto, Ont., that provides a wide range of financial and investment services, and is registered with the Canadian Securities Exchange, NEO, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX-V along with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC).

About Oak Hill Financial

Oak Hill is a Toronto-based firm which develops strategic platforms for its clients that are utilized to gain exposure to, and recognition in, the capital markets. Oak Hill provides capital markets and investor relations services. Its team has marketed corporate issuers ranging in market cap from $10M to $2B in a variety of different sectors to the Canadian retail brokerage channel and institutional networks. Oak Hill's team has extensive experience across equity capital markets, equity research, institutional equity sales and traditional investor relations - resulting in tailored and highly collaborative solutions. Oak Hill is located at 161 Bay Street, Suite 2460 in Toronto.

For more information: https://www.thinkresearch.com/ca/investors/

