Your guide to Sacramento shops: Looking for the perfect holiday gift? Music, art and more

While the holiday season isn’t just about gift giving, it definitely is a big part of the holidays for those who celebrate. Whether it’s for friends, family or colleagues, it’s a staple holiday feeling, seeing loved ones open a present that you got for them.

But finding the perfect gift before the holidays snowball in can be hard.

If you haven’t found a gift yet or want to find something with a sweet local touch, here is a guide for you:

For the music heads

Vinyl records are a classic gift for music aficionados, whether they have record players or just like having collectible items of their favorite artists. You can snag vinyl from musicians across all genres at various record shops in Sacramento.

Here are the top three record stores in the area, according to Yelp:

For the foodie

Treat the foodie on your holiday list to their favorite restaurant or introduce them to a new eatery with gift cards. Local restaurants, such as Bacon & Butter, Nash & Proper, Fire House Restaurant, Bawk! Chicken and Bar and The Porch Restaurant and Bar, offer gift certificates online on their websites.

You can also find more establishments that sell gift cards in and around Sacramento on OpenTable.

Here’s a list of 40-plus Black-owned restaurants in the Sacramento area

For the arts and crafts whiz

You can give the gift of art at AR Workshop, an arts and crafts franchise. The store has instructor-led sessions, DIY art kits and gift cards. You can also order custom-made gifts, such as a wood sign or home decor, or purchase goodies from the retail boutique.

AR Workshop, 1221 19th St., Suite #200, Sacramento

For the book worms





Books are like keys to a new experience. You can transport the reader on your gift list to a new realm with the latest fiction, non-fiction, mystery or comic books.

Some top local bookstores in Sacramento where you might find some gems include:

For the plant parent





There can never be too many plants in a home — who doesn’t love oxygen, right? From monsteras to succulents, local plant shops have all the greenery plant parents dream of.

At The Prickly Pear on U Street, you’ll find indoor plants, such as cacti and a wide variety of succulents. If you head down to Exotic Plants on Fulton Avenue, expect bonsai, orchids, moss art and tropical plants. If you’re looking to add to your loved one’s flower, fruit or vegetable garden, go to The Plant Foundry Nursery & Store on Broadway.

For tech lovers

You can’t go wrong gifting your tech guru friend and family member with the latest gear. Best Buy has some deals for the month for headphones, TVs and PC gaming equipment.

For the craft beer expert





You can gift your favorite IPA, pilsner or stout expert bottles or kegs from one of Sacramento’s local breweries, Alaro Craft Brewery. You can order 12-bottle cases or kegs of their lager, pilsner, IPAs and pale ales right on their website.

If you don’t know what type of beer your buddy likes or have no clue what craft beer is, give them a gift card. Bike Dog Brewing and Burning Barrel Brewing Company offer gift certificates.

Or you can up your game by getting your friend into the Mug Club at Device Brewing Company. Depending on the tier you choose, you can get one to two pours of draught beer per day, along with other specials.

For the coffee connoisseur





Insight Coffee Roasters, which was established in Sacramento in 2011, has all the coffee gear you need to make an aromatic and personalized gift basket. Its online shop includes roasted coffee blends, brewers and a roaster.

The Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters also offers custom gift boxes which include mugs and locally roasted blends.

For the knick-knack collector





Sacramento has some charming stores with novelty gifts, cards and toys — perfect for stocking stuffers or for those who like collecting knick-knacks.



Here are some stores you can check out in the area:





For the kids

Sacramento has some unique toy stores in the area, such as G. Willikers Toy Emporium in Old Sacramento, where you can find classic, nostalgic toys. If you’ve got younger kids on your list, visit Mother Goose Toys and Books. It has clothing, musical instruments and board games, among many other toys.

Just remember to steer clear from toys that might be harmful or dangerous to children.

The organization called World Against Toys Causing Harm releases an annual list of products to avoid for the holiday season. This year’s list includes toys with button batteries and items that could cause physical injuries. You can find this list here.

Did we miss your favorite spot or shop? Email utilityteam@sacbee.com. We’ll keep adding to the list.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com.