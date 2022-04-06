Guide to Sacramento-area restaurants and mosques where you can break fast during Ramadan

April 2 marked the beginning of Ramadan this year. The month-long fasting period represents a time of reflection and self-improvement for Muslims around the world. It ends May 2.

Fasting begins at dawn and ends at sunset daily. At the end of the day, those observing the fast gather during an evening meal called “iftar” in which family and friends break their fasts together and pray. People traditionally break their fast with water or milk and a few dates right around sunset.

During this month, families often take turns hosting iftar dinners at home, and also celebrate the end of their fasts by dining at restaurants.

For those wishing to congregate with fellow fasters at the end of the day, here are some places in the Sacramento area that offer iftar-style meals or specifically serve halal meat.

Restaurants

Kabab Corner

1001 Jefferson Blvd, Suite 100 West Sacramento

This Pakistani restaurant in West Sacramento offers an iftar buffet for $15.99 per person. Popular dishes include the chicken tikka masala, fish pakora, tandoori chicken and kheer, a rice pudding dessert, according to the business’ Yelp page.

Kabab Corner is closed on Mondays.

Basha Taste of Jerusalem

1833 Fulton Ave., Sacramento

Basha Taste is a halal restaurant specializing in Middle Eastern cuisine. The menu features a variety of regional staples including shawarma, kabob and hummus.

Spice of Life

6640 Valley Hi Dr. B, Sacramento

Pakistani establishment Spice of Life features a dining room and buffet option for patrons. In addition to Pakistani food, the restaurant sells a variety of Indian, Chinese and Thai dishes for an Asian fusion dining experience.

The dinner buffet starts at 5:30 p.m and ends at 9:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday. Spice of Life is closed on Tuesdays.

Mosaeic Cuisine

1433 Fulton Ave. G, Sacramento

Mosaiec is a Mediterranean restaurant that serves halal meat for their gyros, wraps and other meat dishes. The store also sells dessert pastries like baklava, date-filled cookies known as maamoul and various pies. It is open every day of the week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 p.m. on the weekend.

Al Maidah Pakistani & Indian Cuisine

1407 Howe Ave., Sacramento

Al Maidah is another halal establishment that specializes in South Asian cuisine, with dishes like butter chicken, mango chicken and lamb curry, according to its menu. The restaurant is open late until 11 p.m. every day of the week except for when it is closed on Tuesdays.

Freshmed

1120 Fulton Ave, Sacramento

Freshmed is a halal Mediterranean restaurant that also does catering for larger events — such as an iftar dinner at home. The Zeus Party Platter that serves 10 comes with stuffed grape leaves known as dolma, meat pastries known as kebba, falafel, tabouli, salad and pita bread.

It is open till 8 p.m. daily and closed on Mondays.

Mosques providing iftar

In addition to restaurants, several mosques and religious centers in the area provide iftar to the community for free on select days during the month of Ramadan.

Salam Islamic Center

4545 College Oak Dr., Sacramento

The center provides iftar Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Masjid Annur Islamic Center

6990 65th St., Sacramento

The center provides iftar Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Muslim Community of Folsom

391 S Lexington Dr. #120, Folsom

MCF is hosting iftar nights for the community this weekend starting Friday, with catering from local restaurants. Registration closes Thursday and you can register online.

Tarbiya Institute

10031 Foothills Blvd., Roseville

The organization provides iftar every Friday.

Masjid Al Farooq

7486 Center Pkwy, Sacramento

Iftar is provided every night at the mosque.

