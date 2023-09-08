Guide to Ridgmar: What to do in this friendly Fort Worth neighborhood near Lockheed headquarters

Explore Fort Worth: Sign up here for our Eats Beat newsletter — the best in what to eat and drink in the Fort Worth area.

Ridgmar began development in 1957 with early landowners including Amon G. Carter, W.R. Watt, William Bryce, W.W. Jones, J.F. Cook and Harold Johnson. J. Marvin Leonard built the Shady Oaks Country Club on the northern portion by 1957. In 1969, JCPenney bought some of the land, and later Ridgmar Mall was built in 1974. During World War II, anti-aircraft bunkers were built to protect the “bomber plant,” the local name for Convair, later known as General Dynamics and now Lockheed-Martin.

Near Ridgmar, the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth was established in 1994 as the first Joint Reserve Base in the country. The facility’s primary role is to train and equip air crews and aviation ground support personnel. It’s home to 40 different commands including Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Army and Texas Air National Guard units. NAS JRB Fort Worth employs 11,000 active, reserve and civilian employees and generates $1.3 billion annually.

NAS JRB Fort Worth was first known as Tarrant Field in 1932, then Carswell Air Force Base from 1948 to 1993 after Medal of Honor recipient and Texan, Major Horace S. Carswell, Jr. In 1941, an adjacent site was selected as a Consolidated Aircraft factory for the production of B-24 Liberator bombers. It’s now Lockheed Martin’s Aeronautics Headquarters, the manufacturer of the F-35 Lightning II.

The aerospace and defense giant employs more than 23,000 Texans at its Aeronautics Headquarters in Fort Worth, Missiles and Fire Control Headquarters in Grand Prairie and facilities in Grapevine, Houston, Lufkin and San Antonio. In Texas, the company has an estimated total economic impact greater than $1 billion each year.

Where is Ridgmar?

About six miles west of the Fort Worth Central Business District and to the west of Westover Hills and north of Ridglea North is the Fort Worth neighborhood of Ridgmar, known for friendly neighbors, rolling hills, mature trees and wide streets. Many of its residents are the original owners of the ranch-style homes, having been in the neighborhood for over 30 years.

Activities in Ridgmar

Ridgmar Mall — This enclosed mall opened in 1976 at 1888 Green Oaks Rd. Stores include Dillard’s, JCPenney, Bath & Body Works and Champs Sports. It also houses the Military Museum of Fort Worth, New Birth Christian Fellowship church and SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium.

Ridgmar Town Square — This retail center adjacent to the Ridgmar Mall has 408,000-square-feet of stores including PetSmart, Ross Dress For Less, Jo-Ann Fabrics, Big Lots, and Burlington. It is located at 1400 Green Oaks Rd.

Plaza at Ridgmar — This is a collection of stores at 6600 Lands End Ct.

SeaQuest Fort Worth — This 20,000-square-foot space inside the Ridgmar Mall is home to an aquarium where you can go snorkeling with the fish, meet a friendly sloth and enjoy the company of Asian otters Chip and Dale.

A Great Notion — A neighborhood pub located at 2024 Ridgmar Blvd.

Mary and Marvin Leonard Neighborhood Park — A respite from a bustling day located at 6478 Genoa Rd. This 6.5-acre park has athletic fields, picnic tables and trails.

Texas Ballet Theater School — This studio offers dance programs at 1540 Mall Circle. The Texas Ballet Theater was founded by Margo Dean in 1961 as the Fort Worth Ballet Association.

The Secret Chambers Escape Room Challenge — You want to try axe throwing? This venue at 513 Alta Mere Dr. may fit the theme of your bachelor party. Book a party for the family in one of many escape rooms.

The Family Playhouse — This indoor playground may be just what you’re looking for. Located at 1888 Green Oaks Rd., it is a 2,400-square-foot room of fun for children up to 12 years old.

What to eat

Woody Creek Bar-B-Q — This joint sells smoked meat by the pound at 1776 Mall Circle.

Asia Bowl & Grill — A pan-Asian restaurant at 2400 Lands End Blvd. Suite #115 serves sushi, noodles and a variety of stir-fry dishes. It also accepts takeout and orders for delivery.

Pho Little Saigon — A Vietnamese restaurant at 1712 Mall Circle. It serves pho with a vegetable broth option and “no carbs” appetizers and entrees. It also accepts takeout and orders for delivery.

Tommys Burgers + Brews — Pairing burgers with beer is this restaurant’s thing. Located at 1736 Mall Circle, it boasts a large selection of craft beers.

Who lives here

Ridgmar population is 8,087 people and 3,844 households. Median age is 40.16.

Median home price is $449,500. 53% of homes in the neighborhood are rented, 37% owned and 10% vacant.

Population has grown by 23% since 2000. Population density is 2,283.60 people per square mile.

Household size is two people on average. A quarter of the households have children.

Annual residential turnover is 19%, 19% have lived in the neighborhood 5-plus years and median residency is 3.18 years.

How to get around