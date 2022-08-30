Your guide to Oktoberfest festivities in the Charlotte area
The days are getting shorter and the season is becoming spooky, which means only one thing: fall is coming. Celebrate the upcoming season at an Oktoberfest celebration at one of the Charlotte area’s breweries.
If you’re not familiar with Oktoberfest, it is a German festival that happens from September to October and includes games, German food and beers and costume contests. If you want to join in on the fun, here are some places in Charlotte you can go.
Divine Barrel Brewing
Address: 3701 N Davidson St Suite #203, Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: NoDa
Divine Barrel Brewing will be holding its Oktoberfest on Sept. 10 from noon-9 p.m. Hot Boys Chicken and The Sidekick food trucks will be on site, serving chicken, pizza and German-themed dishes. You can also expect to enjoy a bluegrass show by Crystal Fountains from 2-5 p.m.
Here is a list of events:
Giant Beer Pong – all day
Stein Hoisting at 1 p.m.
Hammered Loggin at 2 p.m.
Pretzel Eating Contest at 3 p.m.
Live Music & Stein Hoisting at 4 p.m.
Costume Contest at 5 p.m.
Hammered Loggin at 6 p.m.
Stein Hoisting at 7 p.m.
Hammered Loggin at 8 p.m.
Cost: free entry and events
Lore Brewing Company
Address: 1218 Rosemont Dr Suite 100, Indian Land, SC 29707
Neighborhood: Indian Land, South Carolina
Lore Brewing will be hosting its Early Oktoberfest Celebration on Sept. 10, starting at 6 p.m. The event will feature the release of the brewery’s Freyr’s Harvest Märzen, but wait, there’s more. The brewery’s Brat Flatbread and Bratchos will also make a comeback at the event.
Cost: free entry, $20 for any of the brewery’s German beers
Lost Worlds Brewing
Address: 19700-D, One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC 28031
Neighborhood: Cornelius
Lost Worlds Brewing will be hosting its Oktoberfest on Sept. 10 and Oct. 15. The event will feature German music and a 2022 Lost Worlds Oktoberfest Stein.
The brewery offers IPAs, ales and American beer. In 2020, the brewery won gold in the Light American Hybrid category of the North American Brewers Cup.
Cost: free entry
Olde Mecklenburg Brewery
Address: 4150 Yancey Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217
Neighborhood: York Road
Mecktoberfest, Charlotte’s largest fall bier fest will be taking place for two weekends: Sept. 16-18 and Sept. 23-25. The event will feature Mecktoberfest Maerzen Lager and traditional German food and music.
Cost: free entry
Old Town Oktoberfest
Address: East Main Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730
Neighborhood: Rock Hill, South Carolina
Rock Hill will be holding its Old Town Oktoberfest Festival on Oct. 15 from noon to 9 p.m. The festival will include German beer, ax throwing, a scavenger hunt and a cornhole tournament hosted by the American Cornhole League. The little ones can enjoy one of the many food trucks, a balloon guy and a face painter.
Cost: free entry
Primal Brewery
Address: 52 Ervin St, Belmont, NC 28012
Neighborhood: Belmont
Address: 16432 Old Statesville Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078
Neighborhood: Huntersville
Primal Brewery will be hosting Oktoberfest at both of its locations. The location in Huntersville will host the festival on Sept. 17 from 1-10 p.m. You can expect special performances by Trevor Darnen from 2-5 p.m., and Bullfrog Moon from 6-9 p.m. The Big City Bites food truck will be serving guests from 2-10 p.m.
The Belmont location will host the event on Sept. 17 from 2-9 p.m. You can expect a live performance from Tanner Burch 2-5 p.m. You can also participate in the lederhosen contest and possibly win a prize. The special Oktoberfest menu will be served all day long.
Cost: free entry, $24 for 24 oz. beer steins filled with beer and $14 for empty beer steins.
Triple C Brewing
Address: 2900 Griffith St., Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: Southside Park
You can attend Oktoberfest at Triple C Brewing Co. on Sept. 10 from noon-10 p.m. The brewery will be offering an Oktoberfest Märzen with notes of caramel and a smooth, clean finish.
Pair the beer with a burger from Izzy’s, created by head chef Austin Crum. and named the runner-up for best burger in Charlotte by CharlotteFive readers. The food truck sells pizza, sandwiches, wings and quick bites.
Cost: free entry