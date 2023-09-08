Guide to Lake Worth: Explore this rural Texas town with lots of charm and activities

Explore Fort Worth: Sign up here for our Eats Beat newsletter — the best in what to eat and drink in the Fort Worth area.

The city of Lake Worth is named after an artificial lake on the northwestern edge of Fort Worth in west central Tarrant County. The popular lake was formed by a dam completed in 1914 on the West Fork of the Trinity River and provides municipal water and recreation to the Fort Worth area. In Texan folklore, the “Lake Worth Monster” or the “Lake Worth Goatman” is a legendary creature said to inhabit the lake, described as part-goat, part-fish and part-man.

Where is Lake Worth?

Lake Worth, a 2.5-square-mile city incorporated in 1949 and originally called Lake Worth Village, lies to the east of the lake that it’s named after. The Tarrant County suburb houses a small population of 4,710 people, double the population in 1950. Lake Worth offers a rural feel, with many families and retirees living there and most owning their homes.

Activities in Lake Worth

What to eat

Bosses Pizza Wings & Burgers — With dough made daily, a reviewer of this pizzeria touts its “perfect cheese to sauce ratio.” This restaurant at 6059 Lake Worth Blvd. boasts of having the “coldest beer in Texas.” It also serves chicken wings and burgers.

Thai Orange Cuisine — This restaurant offers a wide selection of rice and noodle dishes with flavorful spices and meats. Located at 6060 Rocky Point Trail #300, the restaurant also serves traditional Thai dishes such as pad Thai and chicken and beef satay. Mulan Japanese Kitchen — Hungry for sushi or tempura? This Japanese restaurant at 6548 Lake Worth Blvd. Suite 200 will satisfy your cravings. Tuscany Italian Bistro — This family friendly restaurant at 6060 Rocky Point Trail Unit 500 serves Italian fare made with fresh and quality ingredients that, its website states, “exemplify the traditions of old-world home cooked Italian comfort food.”

Ginger Brown’s Old Tyme Restaurant & Bakery — This popular local diner at 6312 Jacksboro Hwy. serves American cuisine in a setting fit for the entire family.

Arizola’s Mexican Restaurant — This Tex-Mex restaurant truly has Lake Worth roots. Whether dining alone or with the entire family, you will find menu items sure to satisfy your hunger at this local haunt located at 6055 Lake Worth Blvd.

Bullfrog Grill — This restaurant at 6700 Azle Ave. serves up burgers and barbecue. A reviewer on tripadvisor.com writes: “Great burgers, really!! Hand cut fries and amazing barbecue chicken plate. Very fast and great service too!”

Galilee Falafel & Shawarma — Galilee is a fast-food takeout shop serving Mediterranean cooking with a simplified menu. For example, there’s a choice of grilled chicken or beef, shawarma or falafel. But that’s served with vegetables as a “bowl,” or atop a salad, or wrapped in pita or — yes — a flour tortilla. Galilee, 6116 Lake Worth Blvd. (on Jacksboro Highway near Roberts Cut Off Road), doesn’t use the word “burrito” or “wrap.” But that’s what it is, write Star-Telegram columnist Bud Kennedy.

Texas Movie Bistro — Dinner and a movie is what this place is about. Located at 3980 Boat Club Rd., reserve a seat and browse the menu.

Who lives here

Median age: 43.5 years

Race: 62% White, 34% Hispanic and 2% Black

Median household income: $78,958

Number of households: 1,762, 2.6 people per household

Median home value: $163,600

Percentage of foreign born residents: 13.5%

