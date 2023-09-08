Guide to Lake Worth: Explore this rural Texas town with lots of charm and activities
The city of Lake Worth is named after an artificial lake on the northwestern edge of Fort Worth in west central Tarrant County. The popular lake was formed by a dam completed in 1914 on the West Fork of the Trinity River and provides municipal water and recreation to the Fort Worth area. In Texan folklore, the “Lake Worth Monster” or the “Lake Worth Goatman” is a legendary creature said to inhabit the lake, described as part-goat, part-fish and part-man.
Where is Lake Worth?
Lake Worth, a 2.5-square-mile city incorporated in 1949 and originally called Lake Worth Village, lies to the east of the lake that it’s named after. The Tarrant County suburb houses a small population of 4,710 people, double the population in 1950. Lake Worth offers a rural feel, with many families and retirees living there and most owning their homes.
Activities in Lake Worth
Lake Worth Museum — Looking to know more about Lake Worth? This museum at 414 Lake Ave. in Lake Worth offers hundreds of photographs of the city’s past including its downtown businesses, municipal beach, churches and parks.
Lake Worth Farmers Market — This market is held every first and third Saturday of the month from 8 to noon at 7005 Charbonneau St. “A marketplace with fresh produce, artisan vendors, doers and dreamers,” according to its website.
Lake Worth Towne Crossing — A business center located at 6580 Lake Worth Blvd.
Lake Worth Plaza — A two-building retail center located south of 10th Ave. South. It is home to a regional supermarket and several other national retailers.
Lake Worth Center — Lake Worth Center is located west of Lake Worth Boulevard and Boat Club Road. It is anchored by an Albertsons grocery store.
Star Village Commons — A shopping center at 3980 Boat Club Rd. anchored by North Star Movies, Bluebonnet Dental and Panda Buffet.
Lake Worth Marketplace — Located at 6034 Azle Ave., this shopping center has Kohl’s, Lane Bryant, Marshall’s and Bath & Body Works stores.
Mary Lou Reddick Public Library — The city runs this library at 7005 Charbonneau St. Library cards are free to residents with a valid driver’s license. If you do not have a driver’s license, a water bill or insurance card along with photo identification will suffice.
Lake Worth Park — This park currently has two baseball fields, one softball field, and a soccer/football field. It also has a playground and a skate park.
Charbonneau Park — This park is known locally as the ““Growing up Strong: Kids and Trees” project. Developed in 2001, it has a 30-foot pavilion and 4 picnic tables, a trail and exercise equipment. For Park rentals, go to City Hall located at 3850 Adam Grubb.
Grandlake Park — The park has a half court basketball court, playground and picnic tables. For park rentals, go to City Hall located at 3850 Adam Grubb.
Hodgkins Park — Named after James Hodgkins, the park is the site of a water well that Hodgkins dug shortly after buying 240 acres along the Trinity River in northern Tarranty County in 1906. That well is this park’s centerpiece today.
Keenum-Shelton Dog Park — This park features areas for large and small dogs. The separated areas provide trees for shade, benches and agility equipment. For Park rentals, go to City Hall located at 3850 Adam Grubb.
Skate Park — The park at 3501 Roberts Cut Off was built in 2010 from a grant from American Ramp Company. It is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Reynolds Park — The park at 3500 Marina Dr. has two baseball fields that can be rented. It also has a playground and picnic tables. To rent the baseball fields, go to the Public Works Facility located at 4200 Fewell. For Park rentals, go to City Hall located at 3850 Adam Grubb.
Rayl Family Park — The park at 3402 Pueblo Trail has covered picnic tables, a walking trail, a pond, playground and a little free library. The property was donated by the heirs of Willy and Evia Rayl.
Navajo Park — The park at 7405 Navajo Trail has a half court basketball court, playground, picnic tables and charcoal grills. For Park rentals, go to City Hall located at 3850 Adam Grubb.
Lake Worth Veterans Memorial Park — Located at the corner of Charbonneau Road and Shawnee Trail, the park was built in 2013 to honor the memories of veterans from all branches of the military.
What to eat
Bosses Pizza Wings & Burgers — With dough made daily, a reviewer of this pizzeria touts its “perfect cheese to sauce ratio.” This restaurant at 6059 Lake Worth Blvd. boasts of having the “coldest beer in Texas.” It also serves chicken wings and burgers.
Thai Orange Cuisine — This restaurant offers a wide selection of rice and noodle dishes with flavorful spices and meats. Located at 6060 Rocky Point Trail #300, the restaurant also serves traditional Thai dishes such as pad Thai and chicken and beef satay.Mulan Japanese Kitchen — Hungry for sushi or tempura? This Japanese restaurant at 6548 Lake Worth Blvd. Suite 200 will satisfy your cravings.Tuscany Italian Bistro — This family friendly restaurant at 6060 Rocky Point Trail Unit 500 serves Italian fare made with fresh and quality ingredients that, its website states, “exemplify the traditions of old-world home cooked Italian comfort food.”
Ginger Brown’s Old Tyme Restaurant & Bakery — This popular local diner at 6312 Jacksboro Hwy. serves American cuisine in a setting fit for the entire family.
Arizola’s Mexican Restaurant — This Tex-Mex restaurant truly has Lake Worth roots. Whether dining alone or with the entire family, you will find menu items sure to satisfy your hunger at this local haunt located at 6055 Lake Worth Blvd.
Bullfrog Grill — This restaurant at 6700 Azle Ave. serves up burgers and barbecue. A reviewer on tripadvisor.com writes: “Great burgers, really!! Hand cut fries and amazing barbecue chicken plate. Very fast and great service too!”
Galilee Falafel & Shawarma — Galilee is a fast-food takeout shop serving Mediterranean cooking with a simplified menu. For example, there’s a choice of grilled chicken or beef, shawarma or falafel. But that’s served with vegetables as a “bowl,” or atop a salad, or wrapped in pita or — yes — a flour tortilla. Galilee, 6116 Lake Worth Blvd. (on Jacksboro Highway near Roberts Cut Off Road), doesn’t use the word “burrito” or “wrap.” But that’s what it is, write Star-Telegram columnist Bud Kennedy.
Texas Movie Bistro — Dinner and a movie is what this place is about. Located at 3980 Boat Club Rd., reserve a seat and browse the menu.
Who lives here
Median age: 43.5 years
Race: 62% White, 34% Hispanic and 2% Black
Median household income: $78,958
Number of households: 1,762, 2.6 people per household
Median home value: $163,600
Percentage of foreign born residents: 13.5%
How to get around
Lake Worth has a walk score of 59 and a bike score of 45.
Public transit in Lake Worth is provided by Trinity Metro, with three bus stops in the area.
The nearest airport is Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
The freeway nearest to Lake Worth is I-820.