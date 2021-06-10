A Guide to All of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians Spin-Offs

Sure, you've kept up with the Kardashians for 20 seasons, but do you remember all of the spin-offs the beloved E! series spawned? Some were more popular than others (sorry, Dash Dolls), but they all hold a special place in the pop culture stratosphere.

As Keeping Up with the Kardashians ends Thursday night after nearly 14 years on TV, we're taking a look back on those limited series it gifted us, giving viewers an even deeper look into the lives of the family's famous members.

Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami/Kourtney and Kim Take Miami

The very first Kardashian spin-off premiered in 2009 and lasted three seasons. It followed Kourtney and Khloé, and later Kim, to Florida, where they opened and helped operate the new outpost of their DASH store. The series included a lot of the usual Kardashian fodder (relationships and job opportunities) with store/employee drama and major life moments like Kourtney discovering she was pregnant with Mason. The little guy would eventually appear on the show alongside dad Scott Disick.

Kourtney and Kim Take New York

The eldest sisters were at it again in the family's second spin-off, which, much like the Miami edition, saw them running their new DASH outpost in N.Y.C. from 2011 to 2012. While much of the show followed their day-to-day and Kourtney's ups and downs with Scott, season 2 ended up focusing on Kim's ultimately doomed relationship with Kris Humphries. Also making a cameo: Kim's future (now ex) husband, then-friend Kanye West.

Khloé & Lamar

Viewers were treated to a look at Khloé and husband Lamar Odom's whirlwind relationship in this two-season series, which ran from 2011 to 2012, two years after their nuptials. Episodes focused on lighter fare like Lamar's candy obsession and brother Rob Kardashian's hang-outs, plus heavier topics including Lamar's strained relationship with his father and waning NBA career prospects. One year after the show left the air, Khloé filed for divorce.

Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons

You guessed it: another DASH opening! In 2014, cameras followed the sisters to Long Island, New York, where they opened a pop-up in tony Southampton Village. Scott came along for the ride, too, but the series lasted only one season - just like the store.

I Am Cait

In a more serious turn for the family, Caitlyn Jenner helmed her own series after publicly sharing she was transitioning from male to female. I Am Cait, which ran for two seasons beginning in 2015, featured appearances from many of the Kardashian-Jenner kids, but also placed a solid focus on issues affecting the trans community, like high suicide rates, family relations, religion and politics.

Dash Dolls

Khloé's pals Malika and Khadijah Haqq led the charge on this one-season spin-off in 2015, which followed the lives and relationships of DASH West Hollywood employees (or "dolls") with a few cameos from Kourtney, Kim and Khloé.

Rob & Chyna

Somewhat press-shy Rob earned his own show with then-fiancée Blac Chyna in 2016 after the two announced they were expecting a child together. The one-season mini-series culminated in an hour-long special surrounding the birth of the now-estranged couple's daughter, Dream.

Life of Kylie

The final KUWTK spin-off, 2017's Life of Kylie was all about then-19-year-old Jenner, her friendship with then-BFF Jordyn Woods and her newly launched Kylie Cosmetics. Like many of the series before it, however, it lasted just one season.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians series finale airs Thursday night, June 10, at 8 p.m. ET on E!