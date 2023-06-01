Your Guide to Juneteenth: Everything You Need to Know About the Holiday

For some Americans, June 19 was just another day until May 2020, when the Black Lives Matter movement was revitalized across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of Minneapolis police. (Floyd’s death on May 24 made him just one of many Black Americans to die as a result of police violence that year alone.)

Systemic racism was subsequently pushed to the forefront of American media and minds as thousands of people flooded the streets in protest. With this reckoning came a renewed interest in Juneteenth, a holiday that has long been celebrated by Black Americans for more than 150 years, as it commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. The holiday—sometimes referred to as Juneteenth Independence Day, Freedom Day, or Emancipation Day—was deemed a federal holiday in 2021, with President Biden signing it into legislation on June 17.

Read on to learn more about how Juneteenth came to be, what it looks like today, how you can participate, and why its national recognition is so important.

The History of Juneteenth

While the official end of slavery should have come on January 1, 1863, with President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, many Black Americans—specifically those in states still under Confederate control—remained enslaved for years after. The true end of slavery actually came on June 19, 1865, about two months after Confederate general Robert E. Lee surrendered at Appomattox Court House in Virginia. On this date, Union general Gordon Granger (and approximately 2,000 Union soldiers) made it to Galveston, Texas, which had been under Confederate control, to inform the more than 250,000 enslaved Black people living there that they were now free, per executive decree. This group had been the last remaining enslaved people in the U.S.

According to Juneteenth.com , Granger and his soldiers were met with shock and joy upon delivering the news, and the enslaved people broke out in massive celebrations in honor of their newfound freedom. After leaving their plantations, some enslaved people chose to travel north, while others went in search of friends and family in nearby southern states. For years after, many formerly enslaved people and their descendants traveled to Galveston on June 19 to remember the glorious news that was received there and to celebrate the holiday that became known as Juneteenth. Many still do.

What Juneteenth Celebrations Look Like

Today, Black Americans and allies gather together on Juneteenth to participate in activities and traditions that have developed over the years. Past and present get-togethers often include fishing, picnics, rodeos, baseball, and prayer sessions, according to Juneteenth.com , and elders and guest speakers are often asked to speak about the history and significance of the day.

In terms of food, historically, everyone would bring a special dish for people to enjoy, and a BBQ pit would serve as a focal point of the festivities. Roasted lamb, pork, and beef were—and continue to be—common dishes.

While COVID-19 put Juneteenth plans on pause for many, 2022 is set to be the year that people celebrate in full force. This year, June 19 is a Sunday, so the public holiday is to be observed on Monday, June 20.

Where Can I Celebrate Juneteenth?

As the birthplace of Juneteenth, Galveston will be hosting a major celebration this year . Festivities will include a gala, poetry festival, proclamation reading, parade, picnic, emancipation march, and more (all of which you can sign up for on their tourism board’s website ).

Another place where Juneteenth is celebrated frequently is Houston, Texas. In 1872, a group of Black reverends and businessmen teamed up to purchase a piece of land in the name of Juneteenth, which has since been named Emancipation Park. This park has been holding annual Juneteenth celebrations ever since—and this year, it will be celebrating its 150th anniversary with activities, vendors, live performances, and a documentary screening.

Other major cities will also be hosting Juneteenth celebrations, like Atlanta, which will be holding its 10th annual parade and music festival ; Brooklyn, which will hold a summit, festival, and concert ; and Tulsa, which will host a block party, art exhibition, and more . If you’re interested, check online to see if your local city is involved or if there are any events in your community that you can either participate in or help host.

Why Juneteenth Matters

Today, Juneteenth is used as a day to not only remember the official end of slavery in the country but also celebrate Black achievement, hope, and independence. It also gives Americans a chance to take stock of the work that still needs to be done to achieve true racial equality.

June 19, 1865, is technically the day that Black Americans gained freedom, but every day since has been a battle for racial justice in a country rooted in white supremacy. Even 157 years after that executive decree, the U.S. is still plagued with daily acts of racism, only some of which make national headlines.

Juneteenth serves as a day to look at the progress that’s been made and think about all the ways that we, as a country, can move forward. The holiday symbolizes true freedom and allows everyone, no matter their race, to celebrate the goal of a better future.

