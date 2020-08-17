A guide to every major character on HBO's 'Lovecraft Country'

HBO's "Lovecraft Country" is set in the 1950s, and focuses on a young man named Atticus "Tic" Freeman as he searches for clues about his ancestry.

Joining Tic on his journey are his childhood friend Leticia "Leti" Lewis, and Tic's uncle, George.

While Tic, Leti, and Uncle George are the focus of the series, other characters feature prominently as well.

Below, find Insider's guide for all of the characters on "Lovecraft Country," as well as the actors that portray them.

There are lots of characters on HBO's new series "Lovecraft Country," so Insider has compiled a guide to help you keep track of who's who.

Set in the 1950s, the show focuses on Atticus "Tic" Freeman as he searches for his missing father, Montrose, as well as clues about his mysterious ancestry.

Plenty of other characters join Tic on his journey for answers, including his childhood friend Leticia, or "Leti" (Jurnee Smollett), and his uncle, George (Courtney B. Vance).

Keep reading for our guide to the characters introduced so far on "Lovecraft Country."

Note: This guide will be updated with new characters weekly after each episode airs.

Tic is the protagonist of the show, who returns to Chicago at the start of the series.

Jonathan Majors on "Lovecraft Country." Elizabeth Morris/HBO

A Korean war veteran and avid lover of sci-fi and pulp fiction novels, Tic returns to Chicago after receiving word that his father has gone missing.

As the series progresses, Tic begins to realize that his ancestry on his mother's side is more complicated than he first thought, and eventually uncovers several disturbing secrets about his family history.

Tic's primary love interest on the show is Leti, who joins him on his quest for answers about his family.

Leticia "Leti" Lewis is a photographer and childhood friend of Tic's.

Jurnee Smollett plays Leti on "Lovecraft Country." Elizabeth Morris/HBO

Viewers are first introduced to Leti when she joins her sister Ruby (Wunmi Mosaku) onstage while she's performing at a block party in Chicago.

It's later revealed that Leti frequently travels around in search of money, jobs, and places to stay. The fact that she missed her mother's funeral doesn't sit well with Ruby.

Leti's an amateur photographer who frequently documents life in the neighborhood and on the road, when she joins Tic and Uncle George in their cross-country journey.

Tic's Uncle George joins him in his efforts to find his father and learn more about his family.

Courtney B. Vance plays Uncle George on "Lovecraft Country." Elizabeth Morris/HBO

Uncle George lives in Chicago, along with his wife and daughter. He's the publisher of a travel guide for Black Americans, and he frequently goes out on the road to discover more places to include.

George is the brother of Tic's father, Montrose, and when Montrose goes missing, he's one of the first people who helps Tic figure out his whereabouts.

Hippolyta and Diana ("Dee" for short) round out Uncle George's immediate family.

Jada Harris (left) plays Dee and Aunjanue Ellis is Hippolyta on "Lovecraft Country." Elizabeth Morris/HBO

