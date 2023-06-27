A Guide to Every Guest Star in 'The Bear' Season Two

FX

Just like a line around the block for a popular brunch spot, actors were apparently putting their names down to appear on The Bear's second season. And I don't blame them! The FX series about a chef returning home to run his family's Italian beef sandwich shop transformed and came into their own in Season Two, as the cast prepared to renovate and open their own fine-dining restaurant.

Along the way, the series picked up a great number of guest stars and cameo performances, all bringing something unique to the series latest batch of episodes. Jon Bernthal returned for a devastating Episode Six flashback as Carmy's late brother, Michael. Will Poulter taught Marcus (Lionel Boyce) the art of the pastry in Copenhagen. As the Berzatto matriarch, Jamie Lee Curtis drove a car through a house. And Olivia Colman is revealed as the mysterious Chef Terry. If you saw someone on the screen and thought, Wait, who is that again?! We've got you covered.

Molly Gordon

Joining for Season Two, Molly Gordon plays Claire, Carmy's new love interest. Though he views the burgeoning relationship as a distraction, everyone around him just wishes that he could learn to accept some good into his life. Most likely, you last saw Gordon in 2020's excellent indie film Shiva Baby, alongside Rachel Sennott.

FX/Hulu

Will Poulter

When Marcus travels to Copenhagen to learn about working dough and making fancy deserts, he's taught by Luca, played by Will Poulter. Just before this, the actor last appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as the Marvel comics character Adam Warlock.

Jon Bernthal

Returning for a larger role in Season Two, Bernthal plays Mikey Berzatto, Carmy and Sugar's late brother. Michael's suicide acts as the catalyst for the entire series, bringing Carm back to Chicago to run his restaurant. In Episode Six, "Fishes," a flashback to Christmas provides us with a lot of more of their family dynamic. Bernthal has also starred in Marvel's The Punisher and The Walking Dead.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Playing Donna Berzatto, Jamie Lee Curtis plays the the Berzatto sibling's distraught mother. After freaking out about family dinner in Episode Six, she drives a car through the house. Later, Carmy and Sugar hope that she shows up for opening night. Curtis has been killing it lately, as she just won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Bob Odenkirk

The Better Call Saul and Lucky Hank star guest starred in The Bear as the Berzatto's uncle, Lee. He caused quite a stir at Christmas dinner in Episode Six, getting into a fight with Mikey that almost ruined the entire night.

Sarah Paulson and John Mulaney

Sarah Paulson, of American Crime Story: The People v. O. J. Simpson fame, joined The Bear's Christmas episode as cousin Michelle Berzatto. She was joined by stand-up comedian John Mulaney, playing her boyfriend Steven, who said grace at the dinner before chaos took over.

Gillian Jacobs

Jacobs joins Season Two as Richie's ex-wife, Tiffany Jerimovich. The two also share a young daughter together in the series. Before The Bear, Jacobs starred on the long-running sitcom Community.

Robert Townsend

Townsend, who directed episodes of The Wonder Years reboot and Netflix's Kaleidoscope, plays Sidney's father Emmanuel this season. "I had one of the best times ever!" he wrote on Twitter. "Thank you Chris Storer, young genius. To my new daughter Ayo Edebiri, watching you do 7 pages of dialogue inspired me. Congrats to everybody on the show on your glowing reviews, so well deserved."

Joel McHale

In another blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo, Joel McHale flashes by as the abusive chef who made Carmy's life a living hell back in New York City. McHale also hails from Community, as well as his new Hulu comedy series Animal Control.

Olivia Colman

The great Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter, Secret Invasion) graced The Bear with her presence for a special scene in Season Two, as she helped Richie during his time working at a fancy restaurant. Colman plays Chef Terry, the head chef, and gives Carmy's cousin some needed advice.

