A Guide To Every Cut-Out Style Trending Right Now

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly when cut-out styles caught our attention but like most things, pop culture was where the trend saw its first successes. Euphoria‘s Maddy Perez and her I.Am.Gia ‘pelvic pants’ ignited our obsession with cut-out trousers and when it comes to cut-out dresses, Catwoman became the people’s muse when Zoë Kravitz took to the red carpet in an under-boob-baring Saint Laurent gown for the London premiere of The Batman. And who could possibly forget the internet-dividing, sliced-up dress worn by Kendall Jenner to best friend Lauren Perez’s wedding?

The trend may have taken off thanks to celebrity influence but designers have been bringing cut-out styles to the runways for several seasons. Magda Butrym’s recent collections have featured several floral appliquéd bandage dresses, while Christopher Esber has led the way with cut-out collections embellished with handcrafted brass hardware. Mônot, the designer responsible for Kendall’s dress, continues to deliver on the skin-flashing front and we’ve fallen for Supriya Lele’s tulle iterations and Aje’s midriff-revealing, puff-sleeve minis, too.

Elsewhere, smaller brands are leading this particular aspect of the Y2K revival charge. With archival imagery of popstar performances dominating our feeds, it’s easy to see why the bedazzled, barely there designs of brands like Poster Girl have had so much success in the online space. Other internet-approved labels like Ronny Kobo, Miaou and NiiHAi have flirted with various cut-out pieces in their summer collections, proving that the trend will continue to reign for the remainder of 2022.

See below for every type of cut-out style we’re loving right now.

Cut-Out Tops

We’ve come a long way since the days of 2014 peekaboo triangle tops. In 2022 we’re putting dainty laser designs, bubble ovals and exposed clavicles to the forefront, making this the only ‘nice top’ you need for your next night on the town.

Cut-Out Skirts

Forget thigh-high slits; a cut-out skirt is the new definition of sexy. Whether you opt for a style held together with ’00s ring clasps or keep things classy with an embellished, floor-skimming look, a cut-out skirt is bound to turn heads.

Story continues

Cut-Out Dresses

Whether you’re channelling Dua Lipa in her torso-bearing tank dress or going backless à la Hailey Bieber, a cut-out dress is a guaranteed statement-maker. Our favourite looks include scrunched-up sides that accentuate the waist and scooped-out hips to elongate the legs.

Cut-Out Trousers

If you remember Bella Hadid and her ‘ovary pants’ then you’ve probably had your eye on a pair of cut-out trousers for some time. Embrace the noughties and go for an inbuilt whale tail or keep things sultry with a cut-out waistband – the possibilities really are endless.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Lizzo Can’t Stop Wearing This Top On TikTok

The Curious Case Of The Fashion Cutout

These Are The Top Bridal Trends For Autumn 2022