A guide to the Coronation – if you’re not British

Clockwise from top left: the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Queen, the King and Princess Charlotte

For a ceremony that has scarcely changed in over 1,000 years, few of us knew quite what to expect from the Coronation of King Charles III. It has, after all, been 70 years since the last one, and we were promised a more modern, more inclusive – and crucially, more succinct – day this time around.

In the weeks before, as we were reminded of the many gloriously esoteric traditions involved in the crowning of a new sovereign, from the Coronation Spoon to the Stone of Scone, historians and Archbishop of Canterbury could really have told us to expect anything and we’d have swallowed it hook, line and sinker.

Since Norman times, kings and queens have had to down a pint of mead from Black Rod’s boot before entering Westminster Abbey, and cannot take more than four seconds to do it, you say? Sure, it doesn’t sound entirely implausible. The first four pews are traditionally given over to swans born in each of England’s counties, and said birds are dipped in gold and taught Latin for a honking pledge just before the anointing? Yeah, this is Britain, that checks out; I’m sure it was in GCSE history somewhere.

When the day eventually did begin, it became clear that it was easiest to think of it like a wedding. A very, very elaborate wedding. Not quite the Beckham-Peltz sized, but certainly up there. Everyone the King and Queen have ever been friends with would be turning out in their best hats, plus a huge number of people they cannot not invite, because they’re old friends of their parents, or local and important. A long church service would take place, then the happy couple would drive off flanked by cheering crowds, and eventually everyone will deliriously dance to Lionel Richie.

The newly-crowned King leaving Westminster Abbey - Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Early on Saturday, the wedding analogy was given no small boost by the arrival at the Abbey of what would be an all-timer British romcom, to the extent that it was worth double-checking that Richard Curtis wasn’t on the organising committee: Stephen Fry, Dames Emma Thompson, Judi Dench, Maggie Smith and Joanna Lumley, Greg Wise… They all showed up, and are probably comparing notes in a WhatsApp group as we speak.

The other celebrities all had their reasons for being there, invariably an involvement with a charity of which the King is patron, but that didn’t make their presence any less jarring. Katy Perry, in a hat so large and skewed that you had to hope she had been seated to the right of the action or she’ll see nothing but pink sinamay for three hours, tottered in.

Actress Emma Thompson attending the King's Coronation - Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP

Lionel Richie was there, looking as if he still couldn’t believe he was the biggest name to agree to tomorrow’s Coronation concert in Windsor. You and us both, Lionel. Edward Enninful, the editor of British Vogue, shuffled by. Impish conjoined television twins Ant and Dec were there, because if you invite one you have to invite the other. Jamie Oliver, because you never know, he might bring a dish. Nick Cave, because anybody who has organised a wedding knows you have to invite at least one Definitely Cool person to prove you have cool friends.

And for a while the camera lingered on the magician Dynamo. Was he on the official guest list, or had he spirited himself inside, foxing police by disguising himself as a roll of carpet and waiting until a security guard emitted a cloud of vape smoke before reappearing in his pew? It was the former; he does a lot of charity work.

Pop star Katy Perry takes photos with fans at the Coronation - Gareth Cattermole

At a little after 9am, we saw the King and Queen for the first time, travelling to Buckingham Palace. It was like seeing the groom in the pub before the church. Was he nervous? Shouldn’t he be dressed by now? Is everything running to plan? But it was all in hand; a man who has waited 70 years for his Coronation was not about to be tardy when the time came.

People like to say that it’s about the journey, not the destination, and while that is not remotely true in the case of a Coronation, formal events in London did start with the King and Queen’s short ride from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in the air conditioned Diamond Jubilee State Coach.

The King and Queen travelling in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach towards Westminster Abbey - DAVID LEVENE/Pool via REUTERS

Just under 200 members of the Armed Forces, centred around The Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, joined them. Flanking the route were 1,000 other members of the Armed Forces, in addition to the police, crowds, and all the metal barriers they could find in England.

By the time they arrived, the Abbey was fit to burst. Any latecomers: no admittance. Most other members of the Royal family had arrived in the preceding 20 minutes. The highlights, naturally, were the Duke of York, bedecked in Coronation garter robes and instantly sent to sit in the Side-pew of Shame with Princess Michael of Kent, and Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex and Marquess of Montecito could have cut a forlorn, lone figure but instead swaggered through like a man cruising into an old colleague’s leaving drinks, fully aware that, yes, it’s regrettable he set fire to reception on his last day in the job, but please, this day is about Linda from accounts, not him.

Swagger: Prince Harry arriving at the King's Coronation - Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP

The King, wearing the Robe of State, a Crimson Coronation Tunis and cream silk overshirt with Royal Naval trousers, entered the Abbey behind Queen Camilla but ahead of the Prince and Princess of Wales. Nine year-old Prince George, who was getting a glimpse of his future, was one of four Pages of Honour helping to carry the King’s robes. Previous monarchs have worn even more elaborate outfits, but Charles III chose to be more modern. We look forward to the future King George wearing jeans at his.

Once everybody was seated, including those in thrones, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, led a religious ceremony that takes its essential elements from the service created for the crowning of the first King of All England, King Edgar, at Bath Abbey in 973 AD, and used in the Coronations of 39 monarchs at Westminster Abbey since.

As well as various musical interludes, including a stirring performance by Welsh bass-baritone Bryn Terfel, the ceremony was broken into five main sections: the recognition, the oath, the anointing, the investiture, and finally the enthronement and homage. Initially, the Archbishop presented the Sovereign, before the people responded: “God save the King!”

To their side, Penny Mordaunt, the Conservative MP for Portsmouth North and Leader of the House of Commons, as well as Lord President of the Council, held a variety of swords with such remarkable core strength that her personal trainer simply must feature in the next honours list or the nation will revolt. She stole the show on Twitter, uniting the left and right for one day only.

Next, the King then took the oath, essentially swearing to uphold the laws of the land, governing with justice and mercy, before an outfit change. It looked, briefly, as if he had asked to try on a coat in a vintage shop too thrifty to have a changing room, but this was all part of the plan: the crimson robe was removed, a canopy held over him, while the Archbishop anointed the King’s hands, breast and head with holy oil. The anointing is the most sacred and solemn part of the service, and is therefore hidden from public view. It presumably also gave the King a chance to have a big old sigh.

The King then returned to the Coronation Chair to be invested with the Regalia: the Orb, the Sceptre, the Rod and the Dove, each representing different elements of his role. And then the main event, the reason we all showed up: the Archbishop received St Edward’s Crown from the Dean of Westminster and placed it on the King’s head. It suited him, thank God. Queen Camilla then had her turn. It suited her, too.

If it was easiest to think of today as a big wedding, then we had our happy couple. A new King and Queen were crowned. Celebrations will continue through the day, but this was Britain in excelsis. Ludicrous and confusing in its traditions, yes of course. But majestic, in every sense of the word. Now, when does Lionel start?