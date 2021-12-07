Your guide to Christmas 2021 dinner preorders and reservations in Charlotte

Company’s coming, and you don’t have time to cook — or perhaps you’d rather spend that time with your loved ones instead. Charlotte restaurants can help.

You can make a reservation for your holiday crowd, or preorder a meal to pick up for enjoying at home. Whichever you choose, there’s a Charlotte-area restaurant or catering services to fit your needs as you gather for the 2021 holidays.

Browse the menus and find the takeout meals and restaurant reservations that suit your needs here. (And check back often, because this list will grow as options become available.)

Location: 127 N Tryon St Suite 8, Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

Menu

In person dining is available Christmas Eve from 3-9 p.m. A three-course prix-fixe menu is $70, and the items will also be offered a la carte.

Among the first course options are a Frisée Salad with brioche croutons, blue cheese, fennel, pomegranate seeds and pomegranate vinaigrette or Poached Lobster with patatas bravas, crème fraîche and caviar.

Second course choices include Duck Confit with braised red cabbage, Brussels sprouts, chestnut cream and cranberry jus; an Artic Char with beluga lentils, pearl onions, asparagus, crispy kale and beurre rouge; and a 10 ounce Filet with truffle pomme purée, carrots, pearl onions and bordelaise.

The dessert selections are a Chocolate Swiss Roll and a chef’s selection of ice cream.

How to order: Make a reservation online.

Location: 4310 Sharon Rd w01, Charlotte, NC 28211

Neighborhood: SouthPark

Menu

Bulla’s holiday Cochinillo special is a 9-hour, slow-roasted pig with natural jus that’s served with patatas panaderas, which are traditional Spanish sliced potatoes with onions and garlic. A half Cochinillo is $199 and serves six to eight; a whole Cochinillo is $380 and serves 12-16.

Add-ons include Chef’s Board charcuterie ($48), Pan con Tomate ($22), Ham Croquettes ($24), Churros ($20) and more. Bottles of red and white sangrias ($30 and $35) are also available to go.

Story continues

How to order: Order online

Deadline: 7 days’ notice

Pickup: Available until Dec. 31, except for Christmas Day.

A whole Cochinillo from Bulla Gastrobar feeds 12-16 guests.

Location: 300 S. Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

Menu

In person dining is available Christmas Eve from 3-9 p.m. A three-course prix-fixe menu is $70, and the items will also be offered a la carte.

Menu highlights include first course options of Foie Gras Torchon with endive, golden raisin jam and gingerbread or a Coquille Cru with shaved fennel salad and car acara orange supreme.

In the second course, choices include an Herb Crusted Prime Rib with marble potatoes, roasted mushrooms and horseradish crème fraiche, and a Housemade Espelette Tagliatelle with truffle cream, shaved black truffles, espelette and Calabrian chilies.

Dessert options include a Bûche de Noël sponge cake, Crème Brûlée d’Hiver and a chef’s selection of ice cream and sorbet.

How to order: Make reservations online.

La Belle Helene is a French brasserie in uptown Charlotte.

Location: 214 N. College Street, Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

Menu

Mert’s fried turkeys are 10-13 pounds and feed up to 10 guests ($67). Each comes with 8 ounces of gravy, and additional gravy is available for $3. Cranberry sauce is available for $3. All sides $12 are 14 ounces, which feeds four people. Side options include: cornbread stuffing, steamed cabbage, black-eyed peas, yams, mashed potatoes, green beans, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, salad, coleslaw and potato salad.

How to order: Order online.

Deadline: Last day to reserve for Dec. 22-23 pickup is Dec. 18. Last day to reserve for Dec. 30-31 pickup is Dec. 26.

Pickup: Dec. 22-23 or Dec. 30-31.

Location: 14021 Conlan Circle, #B-9, Charlotte, NC 28277

Neighborhood: Ballantyne

Location: 220 East Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: Dilworth

Location: 2001 East 7th Street, Charlotte, NC 28204

Neighborhood: Elizabeth

Location: 5040 Highway 49 South, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Neighborhood: Harrisburg

Menu

Sunflour is offering a variety of 9-inch pies for $28, along with vegan and gluten-free options for $30. Pie flavors include cherry crumb, Sunflour apple, bourbon pecan, spiced pumpkin, salted caramel brownie and vanilla bean cheesecake.

A variety of cakes, coffee cakes, cupcakes, cookies and cookie dough, and snacks such as cheddar biscuits ($8 for six), spicy mixed nuts ($9) and pimiento cheese ($6)are also available.

How to order: Call or email your closest store.

• Ballantyne: 980-237-8881, ballantyne@sunflourbakingcompany.com

• Dilworth: 704-332-5222, dilworth@sunflourbakingcompany.com

• Elizabeth: 704-900-5268, elizabeth@sunflourbakingcompany.com

• Harrisburg: 980-258-8000, harrisburg@sunflourbakingcompany.com

Deadline: Dec. 20 — all orders afterward are first come, first served.

Pickup: At the location you ordered from the week of Christmas.

Location: Best Impressions Caterers, 2600 Youngblood Street, Charlotte, NC, 28203

Neighborhood: Southside Park

Menu

Select between Sliced Brown Sugar Ham or Whole Roasted Tenderloin of Beef, plus Macaroni & Cheese, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Glazed Green Top Carrots, Broccoli Cheddar Casserole, Asparagus, Rolls & Butter and Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake. Pricing for ham is $209.99 for six or $299.99 for 10. Pricing for tenderloin meal for six is $349.99 and for 10 is $519.99. Heating instructions are included.

Add on packages are available with appetizers ($59.99 for six or $71.99 for 10), brunch ($43.99), a Mistletoe Margarita mix ($11.99) and a Gingerbread cookies kit ($18).

Table & Twine is also working with Atrium Health and Levine Children’s Cancer Center to give a ham package to an outpatient family for every package purchased.

How to order: Fill out the online order form.

Deadline: Dec. 19

Pickup: Orders will be available for pickup and delivery on Wednesday, Dec. 22 and Thursday, Dec. 23. Pickup times on Wednesday are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursday.