Your guide to the Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade, parties and other LGBTQ+ events

Charlotte residents are in for one beautifully bright-colored month. As August marks Charlotte’s official Pride festival, a slew of events are headed your way in the next few weeks.

The Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade has grown into one of the region’s largest — starting with just 2,000 attendees in 2001 and seeing last year’s parade swelling to 275,000 attendees.

Aside from the iconic Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade, you can expect a few other LGBTQ+ events happening this month, such as Detox’s upcoming visit to Ink n Ivy and a ‘70’s-themed Pride disco. And while the list of Charlotte Pride events continues to grow, we’ve come up with a list of some events you can look forward to.

Location: 332 West Bland St. Suite C, Charlotte, NC 28203

When: Monday, Aug. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

What to know: Along with a VIP area, full bar and a 400-person standing capacity, HUG Back to Hartigan’s Pride Party, held at Resident Culture will feature a one hour ‘80s themed reception exclusively for VIPs and ‘90s and 2000s hits during the night.

Location: Time Out Youth, 3800 Monroe Road Charlotte, NC 28205

When: Monday, Aug. 14 at 6:30 to 8 p.m.

What to know: Want to make posters for the Pride parade? At Time Out Youth’s poster night, you’ll be treated to pizza, salad and refreshments. But, keep in mind, this event does require you to register before its start time.

Make parade signs at Time Out Youth’s Pride Poster Night on Monday, Aug. 14. Grant Baldwin Photography

Location: 620 South Tryon St., 33rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28202

When: Thursday, Aug. 17 at 5 p.m.

What to know: Mix and mingle at this Out in Tech Charlotte LGBTQ+ networking event, hosted by Bank of America, and held on the 33rd floor of the Bank of America tower. You’re required to register at least 72 hours in advance, and make sure to plan to dress smart casual “with a summer flair.”

Location: 4544 South Boulevard H, Charlotte, NC 28209

When: Friday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m.

What to know: As Sapphic Pride Weekend from Lesbian Friends of Charlotte kicks off at Bar Argon, you’ll enjoy a viewing of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and some hits from the DJ. Get there early because parking is limited, and the venue has limited capacity.

Location: 209 East 7th Street Charlotte, NC 28202

When: Saturday, Aug. 19 at 4 to 10 p.m.

What to know: Get your groove on with drinks, food trucks and live art at The Dancing Queens, hosted by the Beat Machine Truck. The music will have a disco and ‘70’s vibe from DJ’s like Kakies, Xiamor and Dgtl Diva.

Location: 2433 South Boulevard Charlotte, NC 28203

When: Saturday, Aug. 19 at 5 p.m.

What to know: This 21-and-up event will feature DJ sets, live performances and vendors. But there are two things to keep in mind for Girls Room Presents: PRIDE FEST: No large bags are allowed, and you may want to consider an Uber or Lyft since parking is limited.

Location: Saturday, Aug. 19 at 9 p.m.

When: 222 South Church Street Charlotte, NC 28202

What to know: Are you a fan of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”? Well, you’re in luck because “Drag Race” fan favorite Detox will be at Vanity House’s fifth anniversary of Pride Fest celebration. The event, which is open to anyone 21 and up, will feature DJs, performers and even body painters.

Location: N. Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28262

When: Sunday, Aug. 20 from 1 to 4 p.m.

What to know: At Charlotte’s largest LGBTQ+ Pride parade in uptown, expect to be entranced by a “rainbow-filled Tryon Street.” With more than 40 floats and 10,000 marchers, organizers say the parade will stop at North Tryon Street and 9th Street and will move south toward 4th Street.

At the parade, an accessible viewing area will be next to the community stage on the corner of Tryon Street & 4th Street, according to Friendly Like Me’s Charlotte Pride: Accessibility Guide. ASL Interpretation will be on the mainstage and community stage.

Along the parade route, there are a few places you can use to take a break including, The Mint Museum, First Ward Park, 7th Street Market and Wells Fargo Atrium, which has ADA-compliant and gender-neutral restrooms.

If you’re looking for ADA-accessible porta-potties, you can access those at the main stage; community stage; Church Street and Levine Avenue; M odd block of MLK Boulevard; and 300 block of 3rd Street.

Join the crowd at the Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade on Sunday, Aug. 20. Grant Baldwin Photography

Location: 225 Fairwood Avenue Charlotte, NC 28203

When: Friday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m.

What to know: Now’s the time for your most colorful clothes or best glow in the dark outfit. With this Rainbow Party’s specialty-themed cocktails and beats from DJ Nolo Stage, you’re sure to indulge in a night of vivid colors.

Location: SouthPark Christian Church, 6650 Park South Drive Charlotte, NC 28210

When: Sunday, Aug. 27 at 12:30 p.m.

What to know: Down for bingo and karaoke? Along with games, Church Pride Potluck & Bingo hosted by SouthPark Christian Church will also feature a raffle and Kona Ice truck.

Location: 217 I B Shive Dr., Monroe, NC 28110

When: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m.

What to know: Union County Pride’s Festival in the Park, open to all ages, will feature a splash pad and playground, along with a food truck and performances. If you’re interested in attending as a volunteer, register here.