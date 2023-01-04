Your guide to CES 2023 tech show: Where to go, what to wear and everything else to know

Attendees at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show in the lobby of the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Consumers can get a glimpse into the future of technology when CES returns on Thursday.

One of the largest trade shows in the world, CES (formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show) is where companies like Sony, LG and BMW can show off new technologies.

The tech show had more than 171,000 attendees in January 2020, but attendance has fallen in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year's attendance was estimated to be just 45,000, but the event still had plenty of fun surprises – including an SUV that can change colors with the push of a button and a voice-controlled faucet.

If you're one of the 100,000 expected to tune into the show this year, here's what to know ahead of time.

Where will CES be held? What days are CES 2023?

CES will be at various locations in Las Vegas Thursday through Sunday.

A man passes by signs of CES 2022 outside Las Vegas Convention Center Jan. 3, 2022 in Las Vegas.
What hotel is CES 2023?

CES will span 11 official venues. Locations include:

  • Las Vegas Convention Center

  • Westgate Las Vegas

  • Renaissance Las Vegas

  • Venetian Expo

  • The Venetian

  • The Palazzo

  • Wynn Las Vegas

  • Encore at Wynn

  • Aria

  • Park MGM

  • Vdara

CES offers a complimentary shuttle service from official CES hotels to and from the Las Vegas Convention Center and Venetian Expo.

The Las Vegas Monorail can also be used to travel between certain venues near the Strip. Stops include the Las Vegas Convention Center, Westgate Station, Horseshoe/Paris Station, Flamingo/Caesars Palace Station, Harrah’s/The Linq Station, MGM Grand Station and Sahara Las Vegas station.

A Google advertisement on the Las Vegas Monorail at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show.
How much does CES cost? Is CES 2023 free?

There are three payment options for attendees at CES 2023.

  • The Digital-Only Pass costs $279 and lets remote attendees stream keynotes and select conference sessions.

  • The Exhibits Plus Pass costs $300 and offers access to the exhibit floor, keynotes and select conference sessions.

  • The Deluxe Conference Pass costs $1,275 and includes access to the exhibit floor and four days of live and on-demand conference programming.

How old do you have to be to attend CES?

CES is open to those at least 18 years old and affiliated with the consumer technology industry.

What do you wear to CES?

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which owns and produces CES, recommends business or business casual attire. With more than 2 million net square feet of exhibit space spanning 11 venues, comfortable shoes are also a good idea.

