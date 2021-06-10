A Guide To The Cast Of Netflix’s “Awake”

You don't have to lose sleep wondering where you've seen the actors in the Awake cast before. We're going to jog your memory. Unfortunately, you still may have nightmares on account of all the gore, loud violence, and the vivid descriptions of all the ways the human body degrades as a result of sleep deprivation. For that, I can only recommend watching Hollywood's next insomnia-themed thriller as early in the day as possible.
Awake follows an ex-soldier, Jill (Gina Rodriguez) and her two children, Noah (Lucius Hoyos) and Matilda (Ariana Greenblatt) as they experience a mysterious event that leaves the world with no electricity, no working cars, and almost no one able to sleep. At all. There's only two known people who can sleep and one of them is Matilda. Naturally, the military and scientific researchers are after her in their search for answers.
In their journey, Jill and her family come across a variety of suspicious characters, all trying to survive in a world where suddenly nothing makes sense.
There are no ending spoilers here, but keep reading to find out more about the stars of Awake, including just why that semi-creepy pastor looks and sounds so familiar.
Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?
The regular season Montreal Canadiens looked lost and anything but a playoff contender but now find themselves past the second round for the first time since 2014, and performing like general manager Marc Bergevin always expected them to.
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — John Brown believes he's the answer to fill the wide receiver void of the Las Vegas Raiders after Nelson Algholor bolted for New England during the offseason via free agency. Coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock seemingly agreed, adding the seven-year NFL veteran to the roster in March. “The offense is set up nicely and I just wanted to be a part of it,” Brown said Wednesday after voluntary offseason training activities. “I know this is a team that is up and co
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox were rolling along with Lance Lynn delivering another dominant start. Once he left the game, things turned around in a big way. The bullpen stumbled. So did the defense, and the Blue Jays came away with the win. Randal Grichuk hit a long home run and Toronto took advantage of a season-high four errors by Chicago as well as a bases-loaded walk to beat the AL Central leaders 6-2 on Wednesday night. Grichuk hit a 451-foot drive leading off the second. Toronto ro
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Turner hit two home runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers got 7 1/3 scoreless innings from their bullpen in a rain-delayed 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night. Turner belted a 409-foot drive to the visitors’ bullpen in center field in the first inning to open the scoring. Then he broke a 1-all tie in the third with a solo shot to left field. Pirates rookie Ka’ai Tom nearly made an outstanding catch, but the ball came out of his glove when he hit the fen