A Guide To The Cast Of Netflix’s “Awake”

You don't have to lose sleep wondering where you've seen the actors in the Awake cast before. We're going to jog your memory. Unfortunately, you still may have nightmares on account of all the gore, loud violence, and the vivid descriptions of all the ways the human body degrades as a result of sleep deprivation. For that, I can only recommend watching Hollywood's next insomnia-themed thriller as early in the day as possible.



Awake follows an ex-soldier, Jill (Gina Rodriguez) and her two children, Noah (Lucius Hoyos) and Matilda (Ariana Greenblatt) as they experience a mysterious event that leaves the world with no electricity, no working cars, and almost no one able to sleep. At all. There's only two known people who can sleep and one of them is Matilda. Naturally, the military and scientific researchers are after her in their search for answers.



In their journey, Jill and her family come across a variety of suspicious characters, all trying to survive in a world where suddenly nothing makes sense.



There are no ending spoilers here, but keep reading to find out more about the stars of Awake, including just why that semi-creepy pastor looks and sounds so familiar.

Gina Rodriguez Plays Jill

Gina Rodriguez stars as Jill, a widowed mother of two and former member of the military, who now works as a security guard at a college and sells stolen prescription drugs on the side. While the story doesn't go too deep into it, it's clear that Jill was also formerly a drug user.



Rodriguez, who is also an executive producer of Awake, is known for her starring role on Jane the Virgin. She also starred in the movies Someone Great, Miss Bala, and Annihilation. Photo: courtesy of Netflix.

Ariana Greenblatt Plays Matilda

Matilda is Jill's young daughter, who is mysteriously able to still sleep. No one else seems to be able to — except for Matilda and one elderly woman.



Thirteen-year-old Ariana Greenblatt is having a moment right now. She also plays Young Nina in In the Heights, which is premiering only one day after Awake. You might recognise Greenblatt from previously playing Young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War. Photo: courtesy of Netflix.

Lucius Hoyos Plays Noah

Jill also has a teenage son named Noah, unlike his sister — and like the rest of the world — he can't sleep. Noah has a somewhat strained relationship with his mom, attributed to her not being around all the time.



Noah is played by Lucius Hoyos. The 19-year-old actor previously appeared in the movie What If and in the series Reign and Heroes Reborn. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.

Jennifer Jason Leigh Plays Murphy

Murphy is a psychiatrist and sleep expert, who worked with Jill in the military. They have a complicated relationship. Murphy is also the one leading the research to find out what the heck is going on with the not sleeping thing.



As Murphy, Jennifer Jason Leigh reunites with her Annihilation co-star Rodriguez. She's also known for Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Single White Female, Anomalisa, and The Hateful Eight. Photo: Rachel Luna/FilmMagic.

Shamier Anderson Plays Dodge

Dodge is an inmate who crosses paths with Jill, Matilda, and Noah. He chooses the name Dodge since that's the type of car he tries to steal from them. (And so the film can feature him saying he's "getting the fuck out of Dodge.") While his allegiance is unknown at first, he ends up being on the side of Jill and her kids.



Dodge is played by Shamier Anderson. Anderson has had roles in the series Wynonna Earp and Goliath. Photo: courtesy of Netflix.

Frances Fisher Plays Doris

Doris is Jill's mother-in-law and her children's grandmother. Doris has legal custody of Matilda and Noah while Jill still gets to spend time with them.



Frances Fisher plays Doris. The actor is known for Titanic, House of Sand and Fog, Unforgiven, and more recently, the TV series Watchmen. Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage.

Barry Pepper Plays the Pastor

Towards the beginning of the movie, Doris takes Matilda to her church where a pastor preaches about it being a miracle that Matilda can sleep. He then has to convince his congregation to not try to sacrifice her.



The pastor is played by Barry Pepper, a character actor who is best known for True Grit, Saving Private Ryan, and The Green Mile. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images.

Finn Jones Plays Brian

Brian is some sort of scientist who works with Murphy. He's mostly used for exposition and explains more than once about how not sleeping is going to lead all humans to die, basically.



Brian is played by Finn Jones. Jones played Loras Tyrell on Game of Thrones, and appeared as Danny Rand in the Netflix Marvel series The Defenders, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage. Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage.

Gil Bellows Plays Dr. Katz

Dr. Katz works with Murphy at the hub where researchers are trying to find out what's happening.



Gil Bellows takes on the role of Dr. Katz. Bellows is a character actor known for Ally McBeal, The Shawshank Redemption, and Patriot. Photo: Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images.

