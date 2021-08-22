Your guide to all the best action at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Day one

Dame Sarah Storey could win GB’s first medal of the Games, and move to within one of swimmer Mike Kenny’s GB record of 16 Paralympic gold medals, in the C5 3,000m Individual Pursuit at the Velodrome, with qualifying scheduled for 11.10am (3.10am) and the final at 2.25pm (6.25am). Her teammate Crystal Lane-Wright should provide lively competition.

In the pool, Australia’s Brenden Hall will be strong favourite to defend his S9 400m Freestyle title in the final at 5.10pm (9.10am). Ellie Robinson will look to add S6 50m freestyle gold to the 50m butterfly title she won at Rio 2016. Heats are at 10.33am (2.33am) and the final 6.47pm (10.47am).

Brenden Hall kicks of proceedings in the pool. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Day two

In the pool there is a crop of British hopefuls going in the women’s SM6 200m individual medley heats at 9.37am (1.37am) in pursuit of a place in the final at 5.31pm (9.31am). Ellie Simmonds will be seeking to defend her Rio title and Ellie Robinson could be back in the water after her opening day efforts along with the world champion, Maisie Summers-Newton, and Grace Harvey.

Related: ParalympicsGB has record number of female athletes for Tokyo Games

In the equestrianism, Sir Lee Pearson seeks a 12th gold medal, in the individual test – grade II at 3.00pm (7.00am), and Sophie Wells will hope to repeat her Rio gold, in the individual test – grade V at 7.54pm (11.54am).

Day three

In the men’s –59kg powerlifting at 11.00am (3.00am), Ali Jawad will be looking to lift more than three times his body weight to outdo the silver he won in Rio, where he hoisted 190kg. The United States swimmer Jessica Long goes in the women’s S8 100m backstroke heats at 9.22am (1.22am) and, with 13 Paralympic golds already, she will be a strong favourite to feature prominently in the final at 5.21pm (9.21am).

There is no Afghanistan team at these Games in Tokyo but there will be a lone Afghan athlete, Mohammad Abbas Karimi, competing for the Refugee team in the men’s S5 50m butterfly, with heats at 10.00am (2.00am) and the final at 6.25pm (10.25am).

Story continues

Ellie Robinson, here with her bronze medal after the Women’s 100m Freestyle S6 Final at Rio 2016, is one of ParalympicsGB’s top medal hopes in Tokyo. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA

Day four

In the velodrome, Kadeena Cox, Jaco van Gass and Jody Cundy will be aiming for medals in the mixed C1-5 750m team sprint, with qualifiers from 10.45am (2.45am) and the final at 12.34pm (4.34am).

David Weir is one of many GB prospects in the athletics, appearing in the men’s T54 5,000m at 8.20pm (12.20pm). After winning six Paralympic golds, including four at London 2012, Weir surprisingly failed to win a medal at Rio 2016. His late inclusion here may yet mean a suitable end to a glorious career. In the women’s race at 10.06am (2.06am), the US’s Tatyana McFadden will attempt to defend the title she won in Rio.

Day five

GB’s world champion Claire Cashmore and the Rio 2016 silver-medallist Lauren Steadman will both fancy their chances in the Women’s PTS5 Triathlon at 8.31am (00.31am) but, in a very competitive field, so will Japan’s Mami Tani. Tani has been one of the faces of the games in the buildup and came second in a World Triathlon Para Series event in May behind the US’s Kelly Elmlinger, who is also racing here. One of the big – very big – home hopes of glory goes in the Men’s +100kg Judo, with heats at 12.06pm (4.06am) and the final at 7.20pm (11.20am). Masaki Kento won gold at London 2012 but this time will be seeking to make up for the disappointment of bronze at Rio 2016.

Lauren Steadman goes in the Women’s PTS5 Triathlon. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA

Day six

Jess Stretton was 16 when she won women’s compound gold in the archery at Rio in 2016. On Sunday the GB athlete’s elimination round begins at 9.00am (1.00am) and she will be hoping to go all the way through to the final at 1.36pm (5.36am).

Ellie Robinson is back in the pool to defend her S6 50m butterfly title, with heats at 9.50am (1.50am) and the final at 5.58pm (9.58am). Her teammate Grace Harvey will hope to put a spanner in the works. On the track, GB’s Jonnie Peacock goes for a third 100m gold, in the T64 category, at 8.36pm (12.36pm).

Jonnie Peacock hopes for a third gold medal in the 100m. Photograph: Paul Harding/PA

Related: The start of the Tokyo Paralympics gives feeling something special is happening | Ade Adepitan

Day seven

The 60-year-old Australian Carol Cooke defends both her T1-2 road race and T1-2 time trial titles from Rio, but is focusing on the latter. At 1.30pm (5.30am) she will set out to prove that age really is just a number. Dame Sarah Storey and Crystal Lane-Wright go in the C5 time trail at 8.00am. Jessica-Jane Applegate, Louise Fiddes and Bethany Firth carry British hopes in the women’s SM14 200m individual medley swimming. The trio will be hoping to secure places in the final at 5.42pm (9.42am) but must first get through their heats at 9.59pm (1.59am).

Day eight

David Smith leads the GB hopes of Boccia medals, aiming to defend his title in the mixed BC1 individual category. The bronze medal match is at 10.40am (2.40am) and the final at 4.50pm (8.50am). Claire Taggart and Will Hipwell are among the other GB medal hopes in the individual classes.

In the athletics, Markus Rehm of Germany recently beat his own long jump world record by 14cm – his leap of 8.62m has been bettered by only 14 non-disabled athletes ever – and will be well-backed to add to his golds from London and Rio. This year he competes in the T64 category, the final starts at 8.25pm (12.25pm).

David Smith is a strong hope for a Team Gb medal. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

Day nine

If all has gone to plan in her previous events, Dame Sarah Storey will line up at the women’s C4-5 road race at 9.30am (1.30am) with a chance to become the most decorated Paralympian in British history. Golds in her previous two events would have her on 16, level with Mike Kenny, and one more would give her the outright lead.

Plenty of reason, then, for Crystal Lane-Wright and the rest of the field to put up a fight. GB’s Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett won gold and silver respectively in the men’s wheelchair tennis singles in Rio, and both will be hoping to return to the final here, starting from 12.00pm (4.00am).

Day 10

Taekwondo is making its Paralympics debut and one of its fastest rising stars is the 17-year-old Egyptian Salma Ali Abd Al Moneem Hassan, who won the African qualifying championship for Tokyo in the K44 -58 category. GB’s Beth Munro is also a medal chance. The round of 16 begins at 10.00am (2.00am) and the final at 9pm (1pm).

On the track, the 45-year-old Richard Whitehead goes for a third consecutive 200m title, in the T61 event at 7.42pm (11.42am)*, before Jonnie Peacock and team hope to feature in the 4x100m Universal Relay final, which provides the day’s finale at 9.43pm (1.43pm).

Hannah Cockroft celebrates winning the Women’s 400m T34 Final at the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships at London Stadium. Photograph: Simon Cooper/PA

Day 11

Potentially a very big day – perhaps even a Super Saturday – for ParalympicsGB. Leading the athletics hopes is Hannah Cockroft, who defends her T34 800m title at 9.42am (1.42am) in a final fellow Britons Kare Adenegan and Fabienne André will also hope to threaten in.

Other track and field medal hopes include Kadeena Cox, fresh from the velodrome and defending her T38 400m title, Aled Davies in F63 shot put and Libby Clegg in the T11 200m. It could be a busy day for Amy Truesdale in the K44 +58 taekwondo. The round of 16 is at 10.00am (2.00am) and the GB fighter has high hopes of reaching the final at 9pm (1pm).

Day 12

The multi-distance David Weir concludes his marathon efforts at the Games with his third event, the men’s T54 wheelchair marathon, an event the GB parathlete won at London 2012, at 6.30am (10.30pm).

Even busier than Weir is the US’s Tatyana McFadden, who plans to have managed five events by the time she finishes the Women’s T54 Marathon, for which she is among the favourites for and sets off 10 minutes later. Both GB and the US harbour hopes of featuring in the final of the Men’s Wheelchair Basketball at 12.15pm (4.15am). The US are, unsurprisingly, defending champions, while the British won bronze in Rio.

All times in parenthesis are BST; the schedule is subject to change