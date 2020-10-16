Late guidance from Florida elections chief could affect plans for mail ballot drop boxes

Late guidance this week from the Florida Department of State on mail ballot drop boxes has forced many county elections officials to reconsider their plans only days before the start of early voting in the 2020 general election.

Vote-by-mail drop boxes must be staffed at all times they are in use by either an elections employee or a sworn law enforcement officer, according to a Wednesday memo from the department’s general counsel, Brad McVay, to Florida’s 67 supervisors of elections.

That interpretation of how state law applies to drop boxes — given by McVay only after 2 million had already voted by mail — conflicts with several counties that had planned to use surveillance cameras or other methods to secure drop boxes.

McVay’s letter addressed several other questions that he said had been asked by elections supervisors. It stated that drop boxes set up in locations other than elections offices or early voting sites must be available the same days and hours as early voting — no more, no less. It said 24-hour drop boxes are okay, if they are manned, but only at certain sites.

His memo also stated that poll watchers who get credentials from elections offices are allowed to observe drop boxes, that the boxes can be placed indoors and outside, and that they cannot be placed at polling places on Election Day.

It is unclear why the guidance was issued with less than three weeks left in voting. The Department of State had held a workshop with elections supervisors on Sept. 16 and previously answered some, but not all, of these questions.

“This seems like a last-minute desperate plea to make it more difficult for Floridians to vote,” Daniel Smith, a University of Florida political science professor who studies elections, said after reading McVay’s letter.

Smith and a colleague recently surveyed the 67 counties and found more than 50 had planned to use 24-hour drop boxes. He said he did not ask those counties how they planned to secure those 24-hour boxes, but said he thought that most planned to use surveillance cameras.

“This is a ham-handed effort to crack down on the ability of voters to safely drop off their mail ballots in person in secure locations and I fully suspect the supervisors will ignore this guidance,” Smith said.

A Tampa Bay Times survey of counties found that many elections offices already required drop boxes be manned by elections staff at all times. Counties reported using locks and seals to prevent tampering. Some described fortified boxes and each said they had procedures to keep the boxes and the ballots within them safe. Several who offered 24-hour drop boxes during the August primary reported using surveillance cameras to monitor them.

McVay’s letter said the need for onsite staff to monitor drop boxes is to ensure the boxes “remain secure from those who intend to do harm to the boxes,” saying that surveillance cameras can’t prevent someone from throwing “foreign substances or small incendiary devices” into the box. He wrote that onsite staff “can also help ensure that vote-by-mail ballots are sealed and signed.”

The timing of MacVay’s guidance has vexed elections supervisors, who must now figure out what changes, if any, they will now make to comply with his letter.

The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections, which is offering a 24-hour drop box at its main elections office, decided after reviewing the state’s letter to hire security to monitor the box during the hours the office is closed “out of an abundance of caution,” said spokeswoman Gerri Kramer.

Hillsborough also has drop boxes set up at its other offices that are available when employees are present, and will soon have them available at the other sites when early voting starts Monday.

Kramer shared an email from the legal counsel for the Florida Supervisors of Elections association, Ron Labasky, who wrote that he didn’t see any requirement in Florida law addressing the staffing or hours of operation for drop boxes at elections office or early voting sites.

“There is no definition of secure, so in my view that is within the discretion of the supervisor,” Labasky wrote in an email shared by Kramer.

Labasky added that Wednesday’s letter from the state is not a formal advisory opinion or a directive but is the department’s interpretation of the law.

Story continues