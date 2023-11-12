Guhle finds overtime winner Canadiens as beat Bruins 3-2

MONTREAL — Kaiden Guhle played the overtime hero as Montreal Canadiens the Boston Bruins at the Bell Centre on Saturday night.

After jumping on a loose puck at the halfway point in the extra frame, he buried the winner.

“Like every team you have some off games, but our good is really good. When we’re on top of it, we can beat any team in the league,” said Guhle. “Whenever there’s (other teams’ fans) in there it really motivates you. That was an unbelievable game and so much fun, it definitely felt like a playoff game, for sure.”

Nick Suzuki and Brendan Gallagher also found the back of the net for Montreal (7-5-2), who beat Boston (11-1-2) for the first time since the 2019-2020 season.

“It’s a group decision and a group effort to get back in a game and get something out of it,” said Canadiens head coach Martin St Louis. “You have to understand the way you need to carry yourself on the ice every game to give yourself the best chance of winning. It doesn’t guarantee a win, but you understand what is needed to be done with and without the puck.”

The Bruins wasted no time getting on the board first, finding a way past Samuel Montambeault just 36 seconds into the game. With their first attempt of the game, Pavel Zacha deflected a point shot from Charlie McAvoy into the top corner.

The goal served as a wake-up call to the Canadiens who looked to reply immediately. Montreal’s best chance to equalize in the first period came when Sean Monahan and Brendan Gallagher found themselves on a two-on-one, with the latter hitting the post from a tight angle.

At the halfway mark, the game opened up substantially, with free-flowing offence coming from both sides. Neither was able to find the back of the net but hit the post.

The second period began in a similar way, with both teams attacking the offensive zone with speed and looking to keep possession to create chances. While the forecheck proved crucial in the first, carrying the puck and establishing possession off the rush proved to be far more effective this time around, but did not result in any change of score.

“It was a great 60 minutes. We couldn’t score in the first two periods, but we just kept fighting,” said Suzuki. “They’re a really hot team with a lot of great players. It’s definitely satisfying that all the work you’re putting in gets rewarded … I think we deserved that win.”

The first minute if the third period would be a stark contrast, as two quick Montreal goals saw them suddenly go ahead. After only 30 seconds, Suzuki’s shot from the right side drew them level.

Just as quickly, the Canadiens momentum helped them grab a second. Gallagher managed to jump on a rebound in the crease and score Montreal’s second goal in the first minute of the period.

“I think the first two minutes were a microcosm of the two periods. We were lucky to be in the position we were in,” said Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery. “We had players in moments playing OK, but for the majority it looked like it was a team thing, not an individual thing. So we have to look at what we’re doing to internally to get rest and have energy for games.”

The offensive frenzy did not stop there as Boston thought they had found an equalizer when Oskar Steen deflected a shot from the point. But Montreal challenged the play, and it was deemed to be goaltender interference and the goal was waved off.

Just five minutes later, Boston had their best opportunity to equalize of the period. With Alex Newhook and Gallagher called for simultaneous hooking penalties, the Bruins had a lengthy five-on-three power play but could not convert.

They would get another chance on the man advantage and make no mistake this time as Brad Marchand got on the end of a loose puck at the back post.

With nothing between the two teams after 60 minutes, overtime would be needed, setting the stage for Guhle’s heroics.

UP NEXT

Montreal will be back in action on Nov. 12 as they continue their four-game homestand against the red-hot Vancouver Canucks while Boston will have to wait until Nov. 14 play again when they travel to Buffalo to face the Sabres.

Elias Grigoriadis, The Canadian Press