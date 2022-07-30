Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Star Power Redeems ‘Surface’ From Its Shallow Thrills

Kyndall Cunningham
·5 min read
Courtesy AppleTV+
Courtesy AppleTV+

Apple TV+’s Surface is the latest drama series from Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine, which, at this point, we have only to thank for our modern obsession with watching dissatisfied, privileged white women stare longingly out of windows while their sketchy husbands lurk in the background. Likewise, the DNA of Witherspoon’s most acclaimed production credits, including Big Little Lies and Gone Girl, are weaved all throughout the actress’s latest television endeavor, about another dissatisfied, privileged (Black) woman with a husband she should probably leave.

Created by Veronica West, Surface stars British actress and co-producer Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie Ellis, the wife of a San Francisco venture capitalist, who lost her long-term memory from a head injury after jumping off a boat in a suicide attempt. At least, that’s what she’s been told by her husband, James (Oliver Jackson-Cohen)—whose vibes are immediately off—her medical records, and a particularly patronizing shrink named Hannah (Marianne Jean-Baptiste). Think of a tonally sad, foggy version of Overboard set to intense orchestral music.

The series begins five months after Sophie’s incident, when she’s functioning physically but is still an empty shell of a person due to her amnesia. Quiet and obliging to James’ wishes, we initially get the idea that she’s a bit of a Stepford wife. Attending galas on his arm in fancy dresses (that he approves) seems to be the only thing she has to do in between therapist sessions and experimenting with other memory recovery methods.

When Sophie starts experiencing flashbacks, however, she becomes increasingly less satisfied with the curt answers fed to her by James and her therapist. She also runs into a mysterious man named Baden (Stephan James), who claims to know more about her life, and especially her spouse, than she does. Suddenly, with Baden’s help, she has no choice but to dive into her own investigation. (Because every subsequent plot turn and character reveal is essentially a twist, this is all I can really tell you without spoiling anything.)

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Gugu Mbatha-Raw in 'Surface'</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Courtesy AppleTV+</div>

Gugu Mbatha-Raw in 'Surface'

Courtesy AppleTV+

So why would a woman with such a comfortable life and a dashing, rich husband jump off a boat? Well, if you’ve ever read a beach novel about a dead or missing wealthy woman, you can probably think of a million reasons why, which is what makes Surface a surprisingly fun and engaging game of Clue, despite what you may have read about it so far.

Paul Walter Hauser Is Giving the Best Performance on TV Right Now

The eight-episode series, which premiered on Friday, has not exactly received glowing reviews—aside from Mbatha-Raw’s stellar performance, which is deeply impressive for a role so hollow. Critics have pointed out Surface’s lack of originality, which even the show’s more enthusiastic viewers, like myself, can’t deny. From its foggy opening credits to its opulent setting to the type of woman at its center, it feels like it would’ve been more fresh in 2016. It’s also not a particularly sexy crime drama (although everyone who stars in it is technically sexy).

Still, I didn’t interpret the show as “bland.” Rather, as someone who’s seen a lot of poorly made, convoluted, and thoroughly try-hard television in recent years (ahem, Euphoria), I appreciated Surface for its simplicity, both in its premise and the way its many twists gently unfold.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in 'Surface'</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Courtesy AppleTV+</div>

Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in 'Surface'

Courtesy AppleTV+

In the era of “prestige” television, it’s easy for writers and producers of shows with big budgets and serious, cerebral subject matter to get high off their own supply, ignoring the specific restraints and nature of the medium in favor of something they deem “cinematic.” But Surface has the deliciously engaging, nail-biting episodic structure of a suspenseful primetime soap you would’ve watched on ABC in the mid-2000s.

The series is also bolstered by an ensemble of captivating performances. Mbatha-Raw, who definitely deserves more top billing, has the tough task of playing a cypher with no characterization other than “glamorous wife” for the first few episodes. But the level of emotion she’s able to capture on her face and behind her eyes allows the audience to see inside her brain the entire time she’s on screen. With a less skilled performer, the show, which heavily relies on the success of her performance, would be like watching a generic avatar in a video game.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Marianne Jean-Baptiste in 'Surface'</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Courtesy AppleTV+</div>

Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Marianne Jean-Baptiste in 'Surface'

Courtesy AppleTV+

Additionally, Ari Graynor is a standout as Sophie’s best friend Caroline, who doesn’t seem immediately trustworthy. Every time the camera rests on the actress, who’s typically held comedic roles, I’m reminded of the days when actors had interesting faces that told their own story in addition to whatever character they’re playing. And James, whose memorable turn in If Beale Street Could Talk should’ve granted him more starring credits years ago, is equally compelling in his “mystery man” role.

Maybe it’s the #FreeBritney movement or the overturning of Roe v. Wade that made me completely savor this story of a woman trying to win control of her life—and, admittedly, shed a few tears during a scene where Sophie feels lost and defeated, backed by a lush, evocative score. Either way, I had a great (aside from the crying), immersive time watching Mbatha-Raw play Sherlock Holmes and stroll cluelessly around San Francisco in stunning cocktail dresses.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • How OG Anunoby, Raptors can expand his offensive role

    Amit Mann discusses how OG Anunoby can increase his offensive production and what he needs from his teammates and coaching staff to become a higher usage player.

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • De Grasse, Brown, Blake, LePage withdraw from Commonwealth Games following worlds

    Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. De Grasse ran the anchor leg as Canada won gold in the 4x100-metre relay at the recent world track and field championships. Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, who were also part of the relay team, have also withdrawn. "These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdr

  • PHF expansion Montreal signs first seven players for upcoming season

    MONTREAL — The Premier Hockey Federation's newest expansion team in Montreal has signed its first seven players for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Montreal signed forwards Ann-Sophie Bettez, Kim Deschenes, Jade Downie-Landry, Alexandra Labelle, Sarah Lefort, and Kristina Shanahan. The team also signed defender Brigitte Laganiere. “This is a very exciting step forward for the foundation of the PHF in Montreal and across the province of Quebec,” team president Kevin Raphael said in a statement. “Thi

  • Jonathan Toews ponders over future with Blackhawks in latest interview

    After over 1,000 games and three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, captain Jonathan Toews' patience may be running out with the team entering a full rebuild.

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • On heels of world silver, Canada's 3x3 basketball women want increased support from federation

    The draw of 3x3 basketball is right there in the name — three players on the court per side, a departure from the sport's typical 5-on-5 format. But when Canada's women won silver at the World Cup last month, they did so with a much smaller team than their opponent. Katherine Plouffe, one of Canada's players, said France's gold-medal squad had "about eight" staffers "including physios, medical people, analysts and coaches and stuff like that." Conversely, Canada's entourage consisted of four pla

  • Blackmon scores, Vancouver Whitecaps win Canadian Championship on penalties

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps earned some redemption on Tuesday. After years of struggling in the Canadian Championship, the club finally lifted the Voyageurs Cup after beating Toronto FC in the final. Winning the tournament has long been a goal for the Whitecaps, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "We said from Day 1 that the Canadian Championship was one of our important trophies. We didn't do well in the previous years. And it means everything because we are a very good team," he said after

  • Canadian Dwayne DeRosario among the candidates for U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame

    Canadian Dwayne DeRosario, in his first year of eligibility, is a candidate for the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. In all, there are 156 candidates for the Class of 2023 across three categories: players, veteran (players) and builders, with a maximum of six earning induction. Screening committees will now narrow the eligibility lists to create the final ballots. Voting committees will decide the individuals to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. As many as three players and two veterans can b

  • Should Blue Jays go all-in for Shohei Ohtani trade?

    Shohei Ohtani would address two of the Blue Jays' biggest needs.

  • Would Donovan Mitchell fit on the Raptors?

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium is reporting the Raptors have expressed interest in acquiring Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at how the 25-year-old would fit on Toronto.