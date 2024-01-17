Gugu Mbatha-Raw Says the 'Possibilities are Endless' for a Sequel Episode to “Black Mirror's” 'San Junipero' (Exclusive)

The actress, who stars in Netflix's new film 'Lift', tells PEOPLE how she would want to revisit the Emmy-winning episode from her former sci-fi series on the streamer

Santiago Felipe/Getty Gugu Mbatha-Raw in New York City in January 2024.

One of Black Mirror's episodes, “San Junipero,” doesn’t have to be over for good — at least that's how Gugu Mbatha-Raw feels!

Speaking to PEOPLE at the Lift premiere in New York City on Jan. 8, Raw says she is open to idea of revisiting that storyline.

In the episode, Raw’s character Kelly and Mackenzie Davis’ character Yorkie fall head over heels in San Junipero, a virtual world passing as a beach town where the elderly can visit — and the dead can live — as younger versions of themselves.

“Oh my gosh, the possibilities are endless,” Mbatha-Raw says. “I mean, I adored working with Mackenzie Davis, so anything I got to do with her again. Obviously, Charlie Brooker is such a genius writer.”

Laurie Sparham/Netflix Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Mackenzie Davis in the 'Black Mirror' episode 'San Junipero.'

The actress, 40, recommended one way the show could revisit Kelly and Yorkie in San Junipero is by placing them in a different time period.

“It would be fascinating to see them in a different time,” she continues. “Obviously I think it was so iconic — the '80s for 'San Junipero' — but if there was another time period that you could have that love story in, I think that would be amazing.”

When “San Junipero” aired in 2016, it was widely hailed as one of Black Mirror’s best episodes for its plot and performances, winning two Emmy Awards in 2017 for outstanding television movie and outstanding writing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special.

Charlie Brooker, the creator and co-showrunner of Black Mirror, didn’t entirely dismiss the idea of a sequel episode to “San Junipero” during his comments to reporters in the press room of the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2017, even suggesting a possible scenario.

Laurie Sparham/Netflix Mackenzie Davis and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in the 'Black Mirror' episode 'San Junipero.'

“We tend not to do sequels — certainly, I think we could — especially since we closed the story so nicely,” Brooker explained. “I kind of would be very nervous about going in and unpicking it. I mean, sometimes that is one thing where we think we could go back, and … there were scenes I cut out of the script."

"I'd written the scene where Kelly went to a kindergarten, and then you realize later that these were children who were all deceased, but it was such a dark and and mournful note to hit," he continued. "I think it was the right move to cut it out. But you could do a whole episode about that aspect of this world.”

Seasons 1 to 6 of Black Mirror are available to stream on Netflix.

