Guglielmo Vicario to wear No13 at Tottenham as shirt number confirmed after £17m move

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Guglielmo Vicario will wear the No13 shirt at Tottenham after completing his transfer from Empoli.

The goalkeeper has signed a five-year deal with Spurs, arriving for £17m in a move that is could pave the way for Hugo Lloris to leave after more than a decade at the club.

It comes after Tottenham confirmed earlier this month that Dejan Kulusevski had been signed on a permanent deal for £25m, after spending 18 months on loan in north London.

With Lloris still officially the number one goalkeeper at the club, Vicario will wear the No13 shirt, as the 26-year-old did at Empoli.

Michel Vorm was the last Spurs player to own that squad number, before his departure three years ago. Marton Fulop and Kasey Keller are among the other goalkeepers to have worn the No13, while Danny Murphy also had it on his back while at the club.

Vicario is yet to make his senior debut for Italy, but was called up to the national team by Roberto Mancini last year for Nations League games against England and Hungary.