Tottenham: Guglielmo Vicario reveals he played 60 minutes with broken ankle against Man City

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has revealed that he played for an hour against Manchester City with a broken bone in his ankle.

Spurs have been rocked by a major new injury blow after releasing a statement on Monday night to confirm that their No1 had undergone surgery to repair a fracture sustained during Saturday evening’s historic 4-0 victory over the reigning Premier League champions at the Etihad Stadium.

Vicario is now set for an extended spell on the sidelines as he recovers from the operation to his right ankle, with veteran deputy Fraser Forster set to take on starting duties in the weeks ahead supported by the likes of Brandon Austin and Alfie Whiteman.

Spurs did not speculate on how long it might be until the Italian international is able to return to action, saying only that he would be assessed by club medical staff in future to determine when he can resume training.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham are now tempted to pursue the signing of a new goalkeeper in the January transfer window to compensate for the loss of one of Ange Postecoglou’s most influential players.

Vicario has now publicly addressed his injury, revealing on social media that he played through it for 60 minutes of the rousing win over crisis-stricken City in which he played an important role with a succession of fine saves.

Vicario had initially gone down in the first half but received treatment and came back out for the second period before being seen limping after the game.

“Sometimes football gives you its highs, and sometimes it challenges you in ways you don't expect," the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram on Monday night alongside a picture of him flexing his arms in his hospital bed. "I played 60 minutes at the Etihad with a broken bone in my ankle, giving absolutely everything I had for the team.

"Unfortunately there was no way around this one.. I needed surgery. I'm disappointed I won't be able to help the team for a while.

"A massive thank you to the doctors and the staff. The operation went well, and from tomorrow I'll be working hard to come back stronger, fitter, and ready to give my all for you again.

"Thank you to the Spurs fans for all the love. See you soon on the pitch."

Tottenham plus Vicario’s Spurs and Italy team-mates past and present flooded his latest post with well wishes.

James Maddison wrote: “Back soon brother”, while Tottenham’s official account said: “You’ve got this.”

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, currently on loan from Spurs at Marseille, wrote: “Stay strong grande. Forza.”

Dejan Kulusevski, Destiny Udogie, Pape Matar Sarr and Manor Solomon were among the other Tottenham players to send Vicario their support.