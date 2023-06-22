Guglielmo Vicario: Empoli president reveals ‘pride’ as Tottenham schedule medical

(Getty Images)

Guglielmo Vicario’s sale to Tottenham will be a source of “pride” for Empoli as he nears a move to the Premier League club.

Reports in Italy state that a deal worth in the region of £17million has been struck for the goalkeeper to sign in north London, with the 26-year-old seen as a potential long-term successor for Hugo Lloris.

A medical is said to have been scheduled with Vicario flying to England in the coming hours, after which Spurs are set to be able to announce their first new signing of the Ange Postecoglou era.

Tottenham have beaten Italian sides Fiorentina and Inter Milan to the shot-stopper’s signature, with the Nerazzurri reportedly seeing him as a replacement for Manchester United target Andre Onana.

Empoli president Fabrizio Corsi revealed his pride at seeing his club’s plan for Vicario pay off.

The Serie A side paid in the region of £7m when he signed from Cagliari 12 months ago following a loan spell, with Corsi detailing earlier this week how he was willing to bet on the goalkeeper to make the club a return of their considerable investment.

“We bought him back to sell him on,” he admitted to Lady Radio. “We also paid a lot to sign him considering our finances.

“It’s a source of pride for us that the top teams have him in their sights. He’s also a special person, not just as a footballer.”