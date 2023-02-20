Gueye's double-double helps Washington St. beat Oregon 68-65

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Mouhamed Gueye had 18 points and 12 rebounds, Justin Powell scored 11 points, including a layup that capped the scoring, and Washington State beat Oregon 68-65 Sunday for the Cougars' third win in a row.

TJ Bamba also scored 11 points for Washington State (13-15, 8-9 Pac-12) but made just 5 of 17 from the field and Andrej Jakimovski added 10 points.

Justin Powell hit a 3-pointer before Gueye and Bamba each made a layup in a 7-2 run but Keeshawn Barthelemy hit a pull-up 3 to cut Oregon’s deficit to 66-65 with 1:20 left. Bamba missed a fade-away jumper in the lane, DJ Rodman grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled before Powell missed a jumper and Jakimovski grabbed another offensive rebound. Following a WSU timeout, Powell went around a screen by Gueye on the left wing, patiently worked his way through the lane and finished high off the backboard on the other side of the rim to make it 68-65 with 23 seconds to go.

Jermaine Couisnard missed a open look at a potential tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

Barthelemy scored 15 of his 17 in the final nine minutes for Oregon (15-13, 9-8) and Couisnard added 12 points. N'Faly Dante had 10 points and 11 rebounds — his seventh double-double of the season.

Gueye has five double-double in the last seven games and his 12 this season.

Barthelemy made a jumper with 8:52 left and scored 12 points in 17-6 run that culminated when he made 1-of-2 free throws that gave Oregon a 60-59 lead with four minutes to play.

Oregon's Brennan Rigsby had two points, two rebounds and a steal in nine minutes before he left the game and did not return due to an apparent injury to his left ankle with about six minutes to play.

The Cougars tied their season low with six turnovers but committed four in the final 10-plus minutes.

Rodman announced in a Senior Night celebration prior to tipoff that he would return to Washington State for a fifth and final season with the Cougars. He finished with nine points and hit 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

Oregon is off until it wraps up a three-game road trip Saturday at Oregon State

Washington State closes out the regular season with three consecutive road games beginning Thursday at Stanford

