Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy on CBS' 'Face the Nation'

Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy will be a guest on "Face the Nation" on CBS. (Susan Walsh / Associated Press)

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy; Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio); Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS The future of Afghanistan: Former CIA director David Petraeus. Cuba street protests: Author Ada Ferrer ("Cuba: An American History"). Best friends of American presidents: Author Gary Ginsberg ("First Friends: The Powerful, Unsung (and Unelected) People Who Shaped Our Presidents"). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas); author Peter Schweizer ("Secret Empires"); Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.); Mark Levin. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

Face the Nation Mayor Ken McClure (I-Springfield, Mo.); former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb; former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Michael Mullen; former director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Chris Krebs; David Becker, Center for Election Innovation & Research; Jill Schlesinger. Polling: Anthony Salvanto. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.); Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad. Panel: Karl Rove; Susan Page, USA Today; Harold Ford Jr. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter A former Facebook vice president discusses the platform's polarization: Brian Boland. Interview with author Michael Wolff ("Landslide: the Final Days of the Trump Presidency"). Trumpism, Tuckerism and threats to America's democracy: Perry Bacon Jr., the Washington Post; Charlotte Alter, Time. Coverage of COVID-19: Author Barry Glassner ("The Culture of Fear"). (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Mara Liasson; Steve Krakauer; Corey Lewandowski; Edward-Isaac Dovere, the Atlantic. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Jo Koy. 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

60 Minutes Six teens who were shipwrecked on a deserted island in the South Pacific for 15 months. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.