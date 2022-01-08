Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles) on MSNBC's 'The Sunday Show'

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles) will be a guest on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart." (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Mayor Eric Adams (D-N.Y.); Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday Mayor Francis X. Suarez (R-Miami), U.S. Conference of Mayors; Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.); CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. Panel: Karl Rove; Gillian Turner; Juan Williams. Bret Baier anchors. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. Fox News, 11 p.m. Fox News

Fareed Zakaria GPS A COVID-19 forecast: Robert Wachter, UCSF. Russia in 2022; Russia and Ukraine; Kazakhstan: Ian Bremmer; author Niall Ferguson ("Doom: the Politics of Catastrophe"). China in 2022; China and COVID-19: Author Elizabeth Economy ("The World According to China"). The U.S. and global economies in 2022: Author Ruchir Sharma, Financial Times ("The 10 Rules of Successful Nations"). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield); Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.); Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.); Dr. Pierre Kory. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.); Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.); Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas); Fiona Hill; Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles); Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.). (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Face the Nation Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R); David Becker, Center for Election Innovation and Research; former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC;1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.); Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.). Panel: Jonathan Karl; Chris Christie; Donna Brazile; Julie Pace, the Associated Press. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Coverage of Carlson versus Cruz: Author Carl Bernstein ("Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom"); Amanda Carpenter, the Bulwark; Oliver Darcy. New big lies about the Jan. 6 insurrection: Diane Benscoter, Antidote; Kate Starbird, the UW Center for an Informed Public. Are doctors fanning the flames of COVID-19 anxiety on TV? Dr. Lucy McBride, Bloomberg. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

Story continues

MediaBuzz Ben Domenech; Julie Banderas; Griff Jenkins; Brian Kilmeade; Steve Krakauer. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Author and clinical psychologist Dr. Michael Breus ("Energize!"). 4:30 p.m. KTLA

60 Minutes Dave Isay, StoryCorps. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

Special Report: The Fight To Save American Democracy Fareed Zakaria examines threats to America’s as a democratic nation in this new special that looks back at the year since insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (N) 6 and 9 p.m. CNN

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.