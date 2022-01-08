Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles) on MSNBC's 'The Sunday Show'

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. -- FRIDAY, JANUARY 24, 2020: Congresswoman Maxine Waters (CA-43) hosts a community meeting to discuss the recent Delta Airlines Flight #89 fuel dump over Los Angeles County schools and communities at Los Angeles Southwest College Little Theater Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. The meeting featured local officials and representatives from the Los Angeles County and City Fire Departments, Los Angeles County Health Department, and Los Angeles Unified School District who discussed the fuel dump and answered questions from concerned members of the community. A mobile medical clinic was on-site to provide medical evaluations of residents who may have been exposed to jet fuel or fumes. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles) will be a guest on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart." (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Mayor Eric Adams (D-N.Y.); Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday Mayor Francis X. Suarez (R-Miami), U.S. Conference of Mayors; Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.); CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. Panel: Karl Rove; Gillian Turner; Juan Williams. Bret Baier anchors. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. Fox News, 11 p.m. Fox News

Fareed Zakaria GPS A COVID-19 forecast: Robert Wachter, UCSF. Russia in 2022; Russia and Ukraine; Kazakhstan: Ian Bremmer; author Niall Ferguson ("Doom: the Politics of Catastrophe"). China in 2022; China and COVID-19: Author Elizabeth Economy ("The World According to China"). The U.S. and global economies in 2022: Author Ruchir Sharma, Financial Times ("The 10 Rules of Successful Nations"). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield); Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.); Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.); Dr. Pierre Kory. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.); Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.); Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas); Fiona Hill; Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles); Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.). (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Face the Nation Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R); David Becker, Center for Election Innovation and Research; former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC;1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.); Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.). Panel: Jonathan Karl; Chris Christie; Donna Brazile; Julie Pace, the Associated Press. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Coverage of Carlson versus Cruz: Author Carl Bernstein ("Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom"); Amanda Carpenter, the Bulwark; Oliver Darcy. New big lies about the Jan. 6 insurrection: Diane Benscoter, Antidote; Kate Starbird, the UW Center for an Informed Public. Are doctors fanning the flames of COVID-19 anxiety on TV? Dr. Lucy McBride, Bloomberg. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Ben Domenech; Julie Banderas; Griff Jenkins; Brian Kilmeade; Steve Krakauer. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Author and clinical psychologist Dr. Michael Breus ("Energize!"). 4:30 p.m. KTLA

60 Minutes Dave Isay, StoryCorps. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

Special Report: The Fight To Save American Democracy Fareed Zakaria examines threats to America’s as a democratic nation in this new special that looks back at the year since insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (N) 6 and 9 p.m. CNN

