Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: José Andrés on 'State of the Union' on CNN; '60 Minutes' on CBS

Ed Stockly
·3 min read
FILE - This Aug. 31, 2019 file photo shows chef and restaurant owner Jose Andres speaking at the Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington. Andr&#xe9;s and his World Central Kitchen have been awarded a prestigious Spanish prize for their international relief work promoting healthy food. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
Chef José Andrés of World Central Kitchen will be a guest on CNN's "State of the Union." (Cliff Owen / Associated Press)

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith; Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho); Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen. Panel: Karen Finney; Scott Jennings; Rebeccah Heinrichs, Hudson Institute; Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.). Ukranian ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.); Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas). Panel: James Clapper; Beth Sanner; Gen. Dana Pittard (U.S. Army, retired); Susan Glasser. (N) 6, 7 and 9 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo); Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.); Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.); Atty. Gen. Patrick Morrisey (R-W.Va.). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Ca.); author Justin Gest ("Majority Minority") ; Hanna Hopko, Ukraine's Democracy in Action Conference; Jane Harman; Jim Kessler, Policy a Third Way; Jonatan Vseviov, Estonian Foreign Ministry. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Face the Nation Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.); former ambassador to Ukraine and author Marie Yovanovitch ("Lessons From the Edge, A Memoir"); former and author Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) ("American Reboot"); Robert Costa; Bob Woodward, Washington Post; Michael Morell; David Martin. (N) 7:30 a.m. and Monday, 3 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Ambassador Oksana Markarova; Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio); Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). Panel: Yamiche Alcindor; Stephen Hayes; Jeh Johnson; Susan Page, USA Today. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); former CIA director David Petraeus. Panel: Donna Brazile; Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic; Vivian Salama, Wall Street Journal; Ramesh Ponnuru, National Review. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.); Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Fremont); ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith. Panel: Karl Rove; Gillian Turner; Chad Pergram; Marie Harf. John Roberts hosts. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Russian journalists working from outside their country: Ekaterina Kotrikadze, TV Rain; Tykhon Dzyadko, TV Rain. Reporting from both sides of the war in Ukraine: Frederik Pleitgen. Media coverage of the Supreme Court: Jane Mayer, the New Yorker; S.E. Cupp; Oliver Darcy. CNN's new streaming service: Andrew Morse; Alex MacCallum. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Liz Claman; Ukrainian journalist Iuliia Mendel; Steve Harrigan; Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Times; Richard Fowler. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Ali Noorani ("Crossing Borders: The Reconciliation of a Nation of Immigrants"). 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

The Mehdi Hasan Show: The Global Fight for Democracy French ambassador to the U.S. Philippe Étienne; Kira Rudyk, people's deputy, Ukraine; Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.); former ambassador to China Gary Locke; Kimberle Crenshaw, Columbia University; Ruth Ben-Ghiat, New York University. (N) 5 p.m. MSNBC

60 Minutes Using artificial intelligence technology to preserve the stories of Holocaust victims. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

  • UK to fund 2 mln pounds of food supplies for encircled Ukrainian cities

    Britain said on Saturday it would fund 2 million pounds ($2.6 million) worth of vital food supplies for areas of Ukraine which are encircled by Russian forces following a direct request from the Ukrainian government. Just over a month after Moscow invaded Ukraine in what it describes as a "special military operation", Russian troops have failed to capture any major Ukrainian cities and have resorted to pounding them with artillery and air strikes. Tens of thousands of people are still believed to be trapped inside with no access to food, power or heating.

  • Homes for Ukraine scheme: First refugees arrive in UK as Britons welcome people fleeing the war

    Like millions of Ukrainians, Ilona Lemekha has had to leave her home, her family and her country in order to escape the war. Ms Lemekha, 30, is one of the first refugees to arrive in England under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, which allows British people to sponsor a Ukrainian by bringing them to live in their own house. At the arrivals gate, Mrs Lemekha met her new host for the first time.

  • Marie Yovanovitch got a 'sustained standing ovation' from 'hundreds of employees' at the US embassy as she bid them an emotional farewell after Trump fired her: book

    "I told myself that I had to be strong ... But it was useless. I teared up immediately," Yovanovitch wrote about her departure from the US embassy in Kyiv.

  • Spotify fully suspends services in Russia over country’s censorship laws

    The streaming giant said the legislation, which ‘criminalises certain types of news’ put its employees and listeners at risk.

  • Heavy rains cause massive floods in northern Peru

    STORY: Rain battered the northern town of Lajas in Cajamarca province, flooding streets and cutting off traffic in areas where neither vehicles nor mass transit could get through.Authorities said the torrential rains left dozens of houses flooded and destroyed.Residents have demanded the authorities to clean the stream beds and drainings to avoid new floods.Local authorities have no official reports of injuries or deaths after the floods.

  • Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

    ‘I want to thank all Europeans who are now helping our people,’ she says

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Ukrainian forces launch counter-offensive in Russian-controlled Kherson

    Putin says Russia has been ‘cancelled’ like JK Rowling Biden ready to use nuclear weapons in ‘extreme circumstances’ The chemical and biological weapons Russia could use in Ukraine Chernihiv could soon be the next Mariupol Listen to our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Orthodox monks welcome Ukrainian refugees to medieval monastery

    The 15th-century Romanian monastery has opened its doors to families fleeing the war

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Sens sign Forsberg to three-year extension, trade Brown to Bruins and Sanford to Jets

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators signed goaltender Anton Forsberg to a three-year, US$8.25-million contract extension Monday. The deal with the pending unrestricted free agent that carries an average annual value of $2.75 million was announced just under five hours before the NHL's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. The 29-year-old is in his second season in the nation's capital after being claimed off waivers last March from the Winnipeg Jets. Ottawa made three more deals before the trade cutoff. The Senato

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • In the Mentions: Maple Leafs worth believing in

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses the Leafs lineup post NHL trade deadline and finds reasons to remain optimistic that this year, the playoffs will be different and Toronto will finally make it past the first round.&nbsp;

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Giroux, Chiarot pick up points for Panthers as Florida tops Montreal Canadiens 4-3

    MONTREAL — Claude Giroux and Ben Chiarot both picked up their first points as members of the Florida Panthers in a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Aleksander Barkov, Mason Marchment, Anthony Duclair and Sam Reinhart scored for the Panthers (43-14-6). Jonathan Huberdeau and Giroux each picked up two assists, and Chiarot added a single helper. Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans and Paul Byron scored for the Canadiens (17-37-10). Spencer Knight made 28 saves for Florida and Montreal's Jake Al

  • Nashville's Josi, Winnipeg's Connor, Arizona's Crouse named NHL's stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville Predators defenceman Roman Josi, Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor and Arizona Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse have been dubbed the NHL's three stars of the week. Josi put up nine assists in three games, helping the Predators to a pair of wins as Nashville fights to hang on to the first wild card spot in the Western Conference. The 31-year-old Swiss blue liner has at least three points in his last four games and leads all NHL defenceman in scoring with 75 points (17 goals, 28

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada Soccer condemns 'disgusting' racial abuse toward Kaye after loss to Costa Rica

    Kaye was sent off in the 34th minute after fouling Costa Rica’s Johan Venegas while already on a yellow card, which prompted multiple offensive posts online.

  • Pascal Siakam goes into superstar mode as Raptors earn crucial win over Cavaliers

    Pascal Siakam delivered a superstar performance in a game where the Raptors needed it.

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont